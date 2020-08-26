Meme fans, listen up! There's a new job that's just for you. Bud Light is seeking one lucky person to become its first-ever CMO, also known as Chief Meme Officer, to spread the word about the company's hard seltzers. If you think you've got what it takes to craft the best memes, here's how to apply for Bud Light's Chief Meme Officer job.

Bud Light announced its new position on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The brand is seeking a Chief Meme Officer for the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio, which launched in January 2020. If you get the gig, you'll get paid to spend the three months helping the company's marketing department, beginning most likely in the fall. The job entails making at least 10 Bud Light Seltzer memes per week and sharing them via social media. Of course, you can also look forward to enjoying plenty of Bud Light Seltzer.

You can apply for the role through Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All you'll need to do is head to the BudLightSeltzerNeedsMemes.com. On the site, there are four meme templates you can download. From there, you'll need to use your creative chops to create 10 viral memes, either by using the template or through your own creation. You can upload your finished memes on the website's application form, which also asks you to fill out the prompt, "What's your story?" Once the submission period closes on Sunday, Sept. 20, the company will begin interviewing applicants. If your memes earn you an interview, you'll be notified via email. From there, you'll follow the sponsor's hiring procedures for the gig.

If you're stuck on ideas, you can always peruse the Bud Light IG for inspiration.

The lucky fan who takes on the role of Bud Light's first-ever Chief Meme Officer will earn $5,000 per month for three months. If you don't get the job, you could still win free drinks from Bud Light: Everyone who applies to the gig will be entered for a chance to win three months’ worth of Bud Light Seltzer. The company defines the prize as $120 of Venmo credit or one $120 prepaid card that can be used to purchase two 24-pack cases of Bud Light Seltzer per month for three months.

One sweepstakes winner for the free booze will be chosen randomly on or about Monday, Sept. 21. If you are the winner, you'll be notified by email or phone call and required to respond to the notification within 48 hours, otherwise your prize will be forfeited.

To submit an entry, you'll need to be a resident of the United States and 21 years of age or older. For more details, check out the official rules here. Since applications officially close on Sunday, Sept. 20, you'll want to start brainstorming your best memes ASAP.