Here's How The Royals Reportedly Feel About Meghan & Harry's Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to open up to fans more than ever before. On Sunday, March 7, CBS will air Oprah's "intimate conversation" with the couple for a 90-minute primetime special. From their marriage and life as parents, to being under intense scrutiny, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are predicted to answer everyone's most burning questions. Fans are excited to watch, but those close to the pair may not be. If you're wondering how the royals reportedly feel about Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, here's what you need to know.

According to Cosmopolitan, the royal family is experiencing "a great deal of nervousness" about the interview and "everyone will be watching with intense interest." Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals days after announcing the special on Feb. 16, so because they'll likely address their reasoning behind their decision during the interview, it's understandable the royal family would feel uneasy about what they'll have to say.

The Queen confirmed the couple's departure through Buckingham palace, explaining "that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Shortly afterward, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson clarified they'll continue their philanthropic work, but on their own. "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," the spokesperson explained. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The statement was clearly a direct response to the Queen's, and that's why Prince William was reportedly "very upset" with the couple, thinking their reply was "insulting and disrespectful." Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

To add on to the drama, on Feb. 23, news came out the Queen will reportedly give a televised speech the same day as Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview. According to Us Weekly, Her Majesty will address the United Kingdom as part of a BBC One program that's replacing the usual Commonwealth Day service, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

March 7 will be all about the royals, so mark that date in your calendars if you don't want to miss out!