Everyone needs some, ahem, quality alone time sometimes. Time when you can reconnect with yourself physically and just enjoy the beautiful body you inhabit and all the pleasure it can give you. For some folks, "sometimes" means just that, while for others it's a lot more often. And while everyone's an individual, so they might enjoy solo sex seshes at a deferent frequency, you can get an inkling of how often each zodiac sign masturbates based on both how high their sex drive tends to be and what makes them feel like their most sexual selves.

For instance, signs that thrive sexually when coupled up are less likely to get their solitary freak on, because the mood doesn't strike as frequently when they're on their own. On the opposite end of the spectrum are the signs with high sex drives, regardless of their dating status, who see most quiet moments as opportunities for some, ahem, self-reflection. So, with that in mind, here's how frequently each zodiac enjoys a solo sex sesh.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Frequently

For fiery Aries, their frequency and desire for self-love comes and goes on a whim. Led by their passions, Aries enjoys a little quality alone time whenever (and wherever) the mood strikes, which, thanks to their healthy libido, is often.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Regularly

For a sensual sign like Taurus, pleasure and connecting to their own body is a major priority. With a partner, that means weekends spent in bed indulging in touch and physical connection. On their own, it’s much the same, but their taste for the finer things in life means they have the best sex toys money can buy.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): It Varies

Gemini is famously mercurial. When something catches their interest, they get hyper-focused. But when it stops being interesting and entertaining, they lose interest quickly. Their sex drive tends to be the same. Sometimes it’s high and almost insatiable, and, during those phases, self-love is a regular activity. At other times, their libido dips and impacts the frequency of their masturbation.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Once In A While

While Cancer can certainly be a passionate sign, their passion is usually ignited when they're with a loving partner as their desire is rooted in emotional connection. So, when Cancer's single, they occasionally get some solo seshes in, but it's not especially frequent.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Regularly

Loving Leo has a very steady and high sex drive. As a result, whether they're coupled up or single, they desire frequent sexual release. It may not be daily, but Leo's no stranger to self-love. After all, the person they find the hottest in the world tends to be themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Occasionally

The symbol of Virgo may be the virgin, but that doesn’t mean this sign's lacking when it comes to their sex drive. Virgo can be plenty passionate when partnered, but much of their pleasure is derived by the enjoyment being had by their SO. When single or left to their own devices (literally), the mood does strike occasionally and Virgo handles things (again literally) with the efficiency and skill that comes from truly knowing their own body.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Intermittently

Like Cancer, Libra's most sexual when they have a partner or hookup buddy to turn them on. This sign's all about harmony, balance, and parity, but that doesn’t mean they don't enjoy the occasional solo adventure in self-love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): As Often As Possible

Of all the signs in the zodiac, Scorpio's the most sexual and and possesses the highest libido. While they most enjoy sex with an emotional connection, they can also just appreciate the physical act. As such, masturbation plays an important part in Scorpio’s active and enthusiastic sex life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Often

Sagittarius has a very open and uninhibited attitude toward sex and pleasure. It’s a natural experience, so Sag embraces it and allows their desires (along with the ups and downs of their libido) to dictate the frequency of their masturbation. In other words, they enjoy a solo sesh whenever the mood strikes, and their high libido means that's on a fairly regular basis.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Regularly

Capricorn takes great pride in their stamina in the bedroom, and that doesn't come without putting in some work on their own. For Capricorn, practice truly makes perfect, so they regularly have some quality solo time on a steady schedule.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Rarely

Aquarius is known for their unique and beautiful mind. Sometimes, however, they get so caught up in their heads they forget their body entirely. It's not that they don’t have a healthy libido that would lead to masturbation, they're just sometimes so intellectually stimulated, physical stimulation falls the wayside.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Sometimes

Pisces is the most imaginative and romantic sign in the zodiac, so they're often off in their own mind constructing elaborate fantasies. Occasionally, these can skew into the sexual, at which time Pisces handles business. But more often than not, their mind is occupied with more emotional and romantic flights of fancy.

When it comes to self-love, there's no exact right amount of time or frequency. Ultimately, it's just what feels right — and, more importantly, good — to you.