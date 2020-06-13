Here's How Long Each Zodiac Sign Waits To Move In With You

Getting the keys to your first shared place with your partner is one of the most exciting moments in a relationship. It's a clear sign things are serious between you, and it's a trial run for, you know, forever. It's big, so naturally, people will take this step at different paces. And while not everyone is the same, you can find some insight into when your partner might be ready to cohabitate based on how long each zodiac sign waits to move in.

The signs that tend to be ready to move in quickly are ones who either always follow their gut in life, or for whom settling down is a major priority. More cautious or slow-to-commit signs will probably need a bit more time before packing their things and moving in with their partner. So, if you've reached the point where you're ready to move in with bae, here's when you can expect them to be on the same page, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

For Aries, making big decisions comes down to gut instinct. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, they aren’t afraid to take the next step in a relationship when it feels right. They also tend to be more of a look-before-you-leap type, so if they're happy in the relationship, it won’t take long for them to be ready for the next step.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

PhotoAttractive/E+/Getty Images

Taurus does everything on their timeline, so this stubborn sign isn't going to be pushed into moving at a pace that's beyond their comfort zone. However, Taurus also prioritizes their home life and wants to make a cozy little nest with the person they love. Once they feel secure in the relationship and they have their finances squared away, they'll be ready to live together — especially if a super cute apartment becomes available.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Don't expect to move in with Gemini right away, as this sign needs time to get comfortable with the idea. They really value their personal space, so they need to make sure that whoever they live with can respect their boundaries. Gemini likes to keep parts of themselves private and tends to open up slowly, so it'll take trust and time before they're willing to let you see all sides of them.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer may be initially slow to open up, but if you’re already in a committed relationship, you might not have to wait long for them to be ready to move in. Once Cancer's committed, they're in it for the long haul. This water sign's all about emotional connection and stability, so don’t be too surprised when they announce they've already started apartment hunting.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Due to a healthy amount of confidence and optimism, Leo knows their heart better than any other sign. While they might not be the first to suggest living together, they're probably not going to panic when the subject comes up. If they're not ready to move in immediately, rest assured they will be soon.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

When Virgo is ready to move in together, they'll let you know. This earth sign does not like feeling rushed, but they are extremely organized and cautious. Chances are, they've been thinking about the right time to move in together since you defined the relationship. They just need some time to save and plan accordingly. Virgo does everything on their own timeline, so don't rush the process.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra's all about balance, so the idea of living with someone they care about is pretty much their ideal. Plus, their connection to Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, means this romantic sign gets excited at the prospect of building a home with someone. A new place means a housewarming party, and this social sign's ready to play host to friends and family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Scorpio's slow to let people in, and as a water sign, they're especially vulnerable and emotional. But once they’ve take that leap of faith and commit to a relationship, they're ready to move in relatively quickly. After all, you’ve probably been sleeping over at one another’s houses every night for months anyway.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Despite Sagittarius’ go-with-the-flow attitude toward most things in life, they tend to be very slow and cautious when it comes to commitment. They take their time because they want to ensure their partner knows their need for freedom and space is non-negotiable. If they're confident in that, they can start thinking about settling, but it's going to take awhile. Don't hold your breath.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Iryna Khabliuk / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Capricorn's the most traditional sign in the zodiac, so they take commitment very seriously and don't play games. This could either mean they're ready to move in quickly and get your life together started, or that they want to wait awhile to make sure this is a lifelong commitment before they put in the effort and expense. Cap will let you know when they're ready. In the meantime, give them space and don't rush them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is unique and unpredictable. They do things their own way and at their own pace. Most of the time, this highly independent sign is happy being single. They enjoy their own company and have plenty of interests to keep them occupied. Because of this, it could be awhile before they're ready to move in together. But because they're so quirky and spontaneous, they might also surprise you and tell you they're ready to move in on any given day. If you're in a relationship with an Aquarius, expect the unexpected.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Pieces, the most romantic sign in the zodiac, has been ready to move in since your first kiss. This sign's a believer in fate and true love. They're ready to be swept off their feet and find their forever connection. They aren't pushy, so they won’t force cohabitation, but when the subject comes up, they'll be ready to make the move.