Here’s How Long Each Sign Waits To Introduce You To Their Parents

Any way you slice it, meeting the parents is a watershed moment in a relationship because you're being introduced to your partner's inner circle. While no sign in the zodiac takes this step lightly, the amount of time each sign waits to introduce you to their parents can vary greatly. Some see this as a bigger deal than others, while others generally prefer to take things at a more measured pace in general. Then, of course, there's the other end of the spectrum, those who like to leap right in and make the intro happen as quickly as possible, either because they're all-in from the start, or because they want to get their family's take on you before things get too serious.

With that said, if you're in a relationship with someone whose family you've yet to meet, here's when you can likely expect it to happen based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

For a sign as impulsive and confident in their instincts as Aries, the decision to meet the parents will likely happen without a ton of forethought, and early in the relationship. As soon as it “feels right” to Aries, they'll make the introduction, but not make a huge deal about it. Just keep in mind there likely won’t be a ton of warning before it happens.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus has a habit of falling in love with their friends, so chances are their partners have already met their parents ahead of time. But for those partnered with a Taurus who didn’t start in the friend zone, the wait to meet their family may be a bit of a long one. Taurus takes commitment and family very seriously, so they aren’t going to make introductions until they're fairly confident the relationship is built to last.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Meeting a Gemini’s family is going to take some patience, because although they fall into infatuation quickly, they move onto love much more slowly. Gemini also tend to keep parts of their lives private, slowly parceling out little bits over time. So, a step as big as getting to know their family is something they are going to take their time with.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

The timing for meeting Cancer's parents is a little unpredictable. It depends on how long it takes for them to open up to you emotionally. Cancer can be a hard nut to crack, but once you’re inside the walls, they're all the way in the relationship. When they do open up, meeting the family is likely to follow soon after.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo's a sign that confidently knows their own heart and doesn't second guess themselves. If they're falling in love, they have no hesitation in taking their partner home to meet their folks. Don’t be surprised if, early on in the relationship, you find yourself having dinner with the fam.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo likes to take things slowly in relationships, allowing themselves to fully vet someone before letting them into their heart. This sign has very high standards and they refuse to be rushed. Wou should expect to wait a relatively long time before meeting Virgo's parents. Just know that, when you do, it's because your Virgo's confident in the longevity of the relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

For all Libra’s flirtatious ways, they're looking for a real partner. This sign thrives when they're balanced by someone with whom they have a harmonious connection. When that happens, it just feels right to Libra. In that case, there's no point in waiting to introduce their other half to the family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Scorpio, like fellow water sign Cancer, can be a bit tough to get close to. They have a lot of walls to protect their emotional and vulnerable hearts. As a result, it might take a while before they let you in. However, once they do, meeting the parents is right around the corner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is very slow to commit to a relationship; they just love their freedom too much. Because of this, they can be a little shy when it comes to any step that feels too “official,” and will likely drag their heels when it comes to introducing their partner to the family. As with all things relating to Sagittarius, patience is key.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn's quite traditional when it comes to relationships and they take dating very seriously. In part, this is because they're so busy they don't have time to waste on relationships without real potential. They're only going to introduce their parents to someone they have long-term plans for, so don't expect to meet the folks until after you’ve defined the relationship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius takes things very, very slowly in relationships. They're highly independent and enjoy being single, so it takes someone very special to capture this sign's heart. Even then, Aquarius isn’t in any rush to speed through relationship milestones. It will likely be quite a while before they take you home to meet the family.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Pisces is all-in on romance. When they start dating someone new, they have their eye on a happily ever after. As a result, moving quickly is their preferred speed in relationships, so don't be surprised if they're ready for you to meet their parents within the first month of dating.

Everyone's relationship moves at a different speed, and that includes the all-important (and serious) step of meeting the parents. At least by taking your partner's zodiac sign into account, you can get a better sense of when it could happen, so you can be prepared. What you do when the big moment comes is entirely up to you, but don't stress, you've got this.