When you really like someone you're dating, it can be tempting to try and decode every glance, encounter, or word the two of you exchange. The good news is, you don't have to go full Da Vinci Code to gain insight into how they feel. Their texting behaviors — particularly when you consider how each zodiac sign texts when they’re in love — can be a great indicator of where their heart's at if you don't quite feel comfortable asking just yet.

Some texting cues are pretty universal. If someone from Tinder only texts you "wyd?" on Saturday nights, then chances are, they're probably looking for a physical relationship. If someone you've been dating casually is leaving you on read after being all up in your DMs, your connection could be fizzling out (unless they've told you they'll be busy all day and won't be able to get back to you). But when someone's in love, their texting style can begin to shift in subtle (and not so subtle) ways.

Some zodiac signs express their love through more sentimental texts, while others show the depth of their feelings by taking a particular interest in every aspect of your life. The one thing they all have in common is that they make it crystal clear you're a priority to them. Here's how each zodiac sign texts when they're in love.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images When Aries is passionate about something, they're not afraid to trust their gut and go for it. That's why an Aries in love can seem a bit impulsive in their texts, making plans to spend time with you seemingly out of nowhere. They may text you something like, "Pack your bag, babe, we're going on a road trip this weekend."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Spoiling their partner with luxury is Taurus' love language. Because of this, they go out of their way to connect by lavishing their partner with affection and comfort. They may text you something along the lines of, "Hey cutie, why don't you come over so we can try out this new massage oil I bought for you."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) When Gemini is in love, they show it by being truly engaged and invested in their partner. This air sign tends to blow where the winds of curiosity take them, so if they're paying close and sustained attention to you, they really do care. A text like, "Hey, I've been mulling over what you said about [a situation or issue you mentioned] and here’s what I think," shows you're on their mind, and that they care about your success.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) When Cancer truly lets down their walls and allows someone to see their vulnerable and loving side, it's like their inner dam breaks and all their emotions come pouring out. Due to this, texts from a Cancer in love are heartfelt and just a little bit mushy. A text like, "I feel so safe when I’m with you. You mean everything to me," pretty much says it all.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Sharing the fullness of their feelings comes relatively easily for a sign as confident as Leo. When they're in love, they're enthusiastic and excited to shout it from the rooftops. They may send a text like, "You're so amazing, and I'm so happy I get to share my life with you."

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images While Virgo does have a sweet, romantic side, they show it in a more practical way than many other zodiac signs. Their love language tends to be focused on acts of service, so they show how much they care by being there for their partner in every way possible. A text like, "Hey, I know today is your big [event or activity]. You’re going to crush it. Text me afterwards and let me know how it goes!" is the equivalent of a love poem from Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) When Libra finds someone they truly think balances their energy, they have no trouble connecting to their ruling planet, Venus, which is associated with love, beauty and romance. Their appreciation for aesthetics comes through in their texts by being complementary, sweet, and a little bit smitten. It may look something like, "I can't believe how adorable you are. From the moment you wake up, to when we cuddle up in bed, you're stunning to me."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Like all things with Scorpio, their texts when they're in love are passionate, suggestive, and bit intense. That's because everything comes from a deep and powerful place of emotion. Keep an eye out for messages like, "I can’t stop thinking about you. The way you look at me, the way you kiss me, and the way you feel in my arms. I need to see you again tonight."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) The greatest compliment a Sag can give you is when they tell you they want you to stick around. This fire sign's love heats up quickly, but tends to burn out on partners just as fast. They show their true affection by making it clear they're invested, present, and not going anywhere anytime soon. A text like, "Hey babe, what are you doing later? I'm craving some quality one-on-one time with you," is how a Sag says "I love you."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) It can sometimes be hard for a driven, ambitious sign like Capricorn to carve out time for romance and relationships. But when this traditional sign is in a relationship, they are all the way in. This means shifting their priorities to include you. Be on the look out for texts like, "What are you up to this weekend? I want to make sure we get to spend time together."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) JohnnyGreig/E+/Getty Images For Aquarius to be truly captivated by someone, they need to be seen for who they are and appreciated for all their quirks. This sign is typically pretty unimpressed by more sentimental displays of romance. Witty and clever by nature, they show their affection by making their partner laugh, especially with inside jokes that reinforce their special connection. An Aquarius who is falling for you may send a text long the lines of, "Hey cutie! Remember when [inside joke] 😜😜😜"