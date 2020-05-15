Emma Chamberlain knows quite a bit about being an influencer. With nearly 9 million subscribers on YouTube and 9.4 million on Instagram, Chamberlain has been at the top of her game since she first stepped onto the scene in June 2017 at just 16 years old. Barely old enough to drive, Chamberlain quickly rose to fame entertaining fans with relatable videos about thrift shopping, lip gloss, and everything in between. It's no surprise she's as confident as she is, though, because if you ask Emma Chamberlain how her parents feel about her YouTube fame, she'll be the first to tell you how supportive they are.

Just like Emma's rise to fame, her parents, Michael and Sophia Chamberlain, were quick to jump on board for the wild ride. Emma tells Elite Daily her mom and dad have been "supportive from day one," and always "believed" in her. "I think that's why I'm where I am," she says.

But just because Emma's parents are 100% behind her doesn't mean some things about her less-than-traditional career path didn't scare them. "With success [comes] fear," she explains. "My parents put their fear aside and trusted me, and trusted their instincts. They've just been my complete rocks from day one. They're very proud of me and super supportive, and I'm so, so grateful for them."

Michael and Sophia's support for their daughter is clear from Emma's YouTube page, where she often posts about them. Check out this video from May 2020 where Emma gave her mom and dad the chance to choose her outfits for her.

Despite reaching major milestones in her career like landing the cover of Allure magazine, launching her own Chamberlain Coffee brand, and constantly hitting follower/subscriber breakthroughs on her YouTube and social media pages, she and her parents don't really dwell on it, because they value something way more important.

"When something like this happens, it's so jarring, and it's so confusing, and it's so weird," Emma says of her whirlwind career. "We've all been more focused on my stability and my mental health through all of it. And that has maybe taken some of the attention away from specific milestones, because I think that we're just more focused on making sure that I'm living in a healthy, happy, positive life. I don't think it's ever crossed our mind, which is weird, but true."