Bretman Rock's internet fame has landed him more than 8 million YouTube subscribers, 15 million Instagram followers, and another 8 million fans on TikTok. His online presence is growing every day, and with the debut of his new MTV show, Following, the numbers continue to skyrocket. While fame has its ups and downs, Rock was born to be a star and welcomes the limelight with open arms. That being said, his family wasn't expecting any of this to come their way. And how Bretman Rock's family feels about his internet fame is actually so endearing.

For day-one fans of Rock, it's probably immediately clear his fame can be attributed to his beauty videos, hilarious TikTok content, and magnetic personality. But to this day, his mom still isn't quite sure what her influencer son does for a living.

"She still asks me every single day, 'What is it that you do?'" he tells Elite Daily. "I'm like, 'Good question.' I honestly still don't know what I do. I remember when I first started, she just thought that I had a lot of friends. When people would ask me for pictures, she'd be like, 'Oh, wow, you have a lot of friends!'"

Rock doesn't mind his mom not getting it. He'd rather keep his private life completely separate from his internet fame, anyway. "To be honest, I've always been like that crazy cousin, so I don't know what my family thinks about it," he says. "I've never really asked them. It's not really a topic I like to talk about because I don't want them to see me like that."

Rock's mom is right about one thing: He does have a lot of friends. In addition to his growing fanbase, he's got several besties who make frequent appearances on his new reality show. Following premiered on Feb. 8 on MTV's YouTube channel and shows Rock living his best life with pals Larry and Keiffer amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Rock's sister, Princess Mae, also makes frequent appearances.

Despite Rock's no-holds-barred personality, you'd be surprised to know there's actually a lot about his life that he still keeps under wraps.

"Obviously, I've been sharing my life since I was 16 and I feel like there's so much more I need to share," he says. "At the same time, I've shared too much. So, I feel like with this show I want them to get to know my family more, where I come from, and hopefully it will explain why I'm this crazy or why I am the person I am today."

Rock's family might not know the magnitude of his fame, but they're definitely proud of his journey.