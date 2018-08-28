For some reason, the world is just now discovering the human version of a tall drink of water that is Noah Centineo. Now, I understand that he's stolen millions of hearts as Peter Kavinsky on Netflix's To All The Boys I Loved Before, but in my honest opinion, he's been a heartthrob since starring on Freeform's The Fosters. So really, y'all have been sleeping on this beautiful man! But whatever, I'll let it slide for a moment to bring you a list of everyone Noah Centineo has reportedly dated. Because let's face it, you know you want to know.

Basically, Centineo has become the internet's shared boyfriend overnight, and I am 100 percent here for it. But in all seriousness, it's pretty interesting to look back at the 22-year-old's dating history. Does he have a "type"? Is he currently dating anyone? Can I set him up with my single friends? Granted, he hasn't been in the spotlight for very long. He very well could've dated several people before his rise to stardom that we don't know about, and maybe never will! But what has been reported are the relationships below. Elite Daily reached out to Centineo's team for confirmation of these rumored relationships, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

1 First off, no. He isn't dating Lana Condor. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now, if you've seen the movie To All The Boys I Loved Before, and you've (understandably) stalked both Centineo and his costar, Lana Condor on Instagram, it's easy to think they're dating in real life. After all, they have some real chemistry on and off screen. But it appears that these rumors are just that: rumors. Condor told Cosmopolitan that she's been with her boyfriend, actor Anthony De La Torre, for over three years now. Centineo, for his part, appears to be single at the moment. But, that doesn't mean he always ways. And yes, it's totally OK if you ship Condor and Centineo. Literally same. They're adorable.

2 He appears to have dated Angeline Appel, though. Back in 2016, Centineo was dating actress Angeline Appel. According to J-14, the two shared a photo of them kissing to social media, although it appears to have now have been deleted. It's a bit unclear as to how long these two dated, although Appel's IMDb page does say that she appeared on an episode of The Fosters in 2016. Perhaps that's how these two met and got together.