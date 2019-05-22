Here Are The Strongest Summer Starbucks Drinks That'll Cool You Off & Wake You Up

Between late-night campfires and early morning beach trips, summer is full of ups and downs. That's why finding the strongest summer Starbucks drinks is so important. When you think about it, summertime coffee fixes are basically essential — and thankfully, there are tons of options to choose from. If you're anything like me, you always reach for a chilled pick-me-up when the temps rise. Well, rest assured that there are a bunch of cold caffeinated drinks that you can enjoy when the sun is shining bright.

If you're a frequent Starbucks customer, you might've noticed that the company brought back three blended drinks for summer 2019. Those include the S'mores Frappuccino, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. Sure, frozen drinks are perfect if you're craving a sweet summertime sip — but sometimes, the caffeine found inside of those Frappuccinos doesn't cut it. For example, a grande S'mores Frappuccino boasts about 75 milligrams of caffeine, which is far less than an iced coffee (which has about 165 milligrams of caffeine in a grande). See what I mean?

In case you're wondering which strong Starbucks drinks you can sip on this summer, I put together a list of beverages for you. Some of 'em are old and some of 'em are new, but they're all cold and full of caffeine.

1. Iced Coffee Starbucks If you want to cool down without fun flavors and whipped cream, grab a simple Starbucks Iced Coffee. As I previously mentioned, a grande Starbucks Iced Coffee has about 165 milligrams of caffeine, which is perfect for those early summer mornings.

2. Cold Brew With Cascara Cold Foam Starbucks Starbucks' Cold Brew with Cascara Cold Foam is my personal favorite. It's a little bit sweet (thanks to the Cold Foam), but it still packs a punch. According to Starbucks, a grande Cold Brew with Cascara Cold Foam has approximately 190 milligrams of caffeine in it.

3. Nitro Cold Brew Starbucks Speaking of Starbucks Cold Brew, let's talk about the Nitro Cold Brew. According to Starbucks, this one has about 280 milligrams of caffeine when ordered as a grande. That's a lot of caffeine, y'all.

5. Iced Caffè Mocha Starbucks If you like a bit of flavor (chocolate, specifically), you can opt for an Iced Caffè Mocha. A grande Iced Caffè Mocha has approximately 175 milligrams of caffeine, making it a sweet and strong sip.

6. Iced Caramel Macchiato Starbucks Starbucks' Iced Caramel Macchiato is also perfect for anyone who's craving something sweet (but strong). There are about 150 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, so sip accordingly.

7. Iced Cappuccino with Cold Foam Starbucks FYI, I'm a *huge* Cold Foam fan — and if you are too, you'll probably enjoy the Iced Cappuccino with Cold Foam. This one also has approximately 150 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

8. Iced Chai Latte Starbucks If your go-to at Starbucks is an Iced Chai Latte, then you'll be happy to know that a grande has about 95 milligrams of caffeine in it.

9. Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte Starbucks Believe it or not, the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte also has caffeine in it (about 80 milligrams in a grande, to be exact).