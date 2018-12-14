The new year is right around the corner, which means it's time to start making some resolutions. If you're hoping to travel more in 2019, you might be seeking some flight deals to help kickstart your year. However, traveling right after the holidays can be difficult — especially if you just spent all of your money on gifts. Luckily, various companies are helping travelers find the best places to fly in January 2019 by offering discounted plane tickets. Thanks to them, post-holiday traveling won't totally break the bank.

Whether you're hoping to visit European landmarks or go city-hopping in the United States, there are a handful of cheap flight options that you can choose from. Why travel in January, you ask? Well, there are a few reasons. Maybe you want to escape the cold and visit a beach on the cheap, or maybe you want to begin your year in a totally different location. Whatever your reason may be, you can find affordable flights that'll help fulfill your newfound wanderlust.

Before I dive in, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Some of the following sales are only happening for a limited time (like, very limited), while others can be scored in December and January. With that being said, you might have to book your trip now and do the planning later.

Barcelona, Spain Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images If Barcelona has been on your bucket list, then now's your chance to book a flight. If you visit WOW Air's website during the company's Christmas sale, you'll be able to score a one-way January ticket for only $189.99. Just keep in mind that this sale ends on Dec. 16 — so you'll have to book your trip ASAP. If you need more convincing to visit Spain, Expedia has you covered. According to spokesperson from the travel site, tickets to Barcelona in January 2019 are 30 percent cheaper than average flights throughout the rest of the year. How could you pass that up?

Dublin, Ireland Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you'd rather start the new year in Ireland, then use WOW Air's Christmas sale to score a $149.99 one-way trip in January. Like the Barcelona deal, you can visit the company's sale page between now and Dec. 16 to start the booking process.

Las Vegas, Nevada Giphy If you use Frontier's current sale, you can also fly to Las Vegas for $25 in January. Plus, if you scroll through the sale's options, you'll be able to choose from a handful of departure cities that are also headed for Nevada. Some of those include Austin, Texas and Salt Lake City, Utah. Like I said, you can book this trip until Dec. 14 — so start planning.

Denver, Colorado Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy Since Frontier's sale is too good to pass up, I'll show you another flight deal that the site is currently offering. Those of you hoping to visit Denver in January can score a trip there for only $25. But — you guessed it — you'll have to book it before the end of the day on Dec. 14.

San Juan, Puerto Rico Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images With a quick search on Kayak, you'll be able to find cheap January flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico — like this $205 round trip from New York City on JetBlue.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Giphy Traveling during the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also an option if you're hoping to utilize your time off. By using Expedia, you'll be able to find cheap flights under $300, such as this trip from New York City to Myrtle Beach via American Airlines.