If your New Year's resolution is to travel more, then you should probably head to WOW Air's website and search for some flight deals. The company is currently offering a holiday special that'll help you score 50 percent off of your plane tickets, which means you can vacation on the cheap in 2019. After doing a quick search, I learned that WOW Air's Christmas 2018 flight sale will help you land one-way tickets to various European cities for only $149.99. There's no catch, either; these affordable tickets are merely Christmas gifts from the airline, and they're super easy to acquire.

In order to buy discounted plane tickets during WOW Air's holiday sale, all you'll have to do is enter "WOWXMAS" in the promo code box while you're searching for flights. Then, depending on where you're going, a list of discounted one-way plane tickets should populate the screen. If you're not sure where you want to go and would rather see a few options, WOW Air has your back. All you have to do is scroll below the search area on the company's sale page to view a handful of Christmas deals in yellow boxes. To find even more of 'em, click the maroon box to the right of the page that says, "More great deals!"

Then, you'll be well on your way to finding discounted plane tickets for your next vacay.

Once you hit the maroon box in pursuit of more flight deals, you'll be taken to a page that'll provide you with WOW Air's "best fares." When you get there, you can scroll through different destination options and see which city and price works best for you. Thankfully, there are a ton of options to choose from — but that'll probably make it difficult to choose just one. (Who said you can't take multiple trips, though?)

Once you see an itinerary that you like, hit "VIEW PRICES." After doing so, you'll see a list of months and ticket fares — and from there, you can pick the option that's best for you. Once you've chosen your preferred month and rate, click on it. Next, WOW Air will ask you how many adults and children will be traveling, and then you'll be able to view discounted flights. At that moment, the booking process will begin, and you'll be able to secure your discounted plane tickets.

As I previously mentioned, there are a ton of destinations to choose from when you're searching through WOW Air's Christmas deals. For instance, you can fly to cities like Paris, France; Dublin, Ireland; and London, England for $149.99. Of course, you'll have to buy a return flight, but the initial 50-percent discount will make the purchase a little easier on your wallet. To view more destination options, click here and scroll through the cities.

There are a few more things you should know before officially scheduling your flight, though. WOW Air's "WOWXMAS" discount will only be valid if you book your trip by Sunday, Dec. 16. Also, valid travel dates included in the sale are between Dec. 12, 2018 and March 31, 2019. That gives you just enough time to plan the European vacation of your dreams, so start booking.