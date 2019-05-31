How strong is your flirting game? Do you tend to feel awkward and stumble over your words when you try talking to someone you're attracted to? Or does it seem like you have natural chemistry with just about everyone, and so talking to them and flirting with them is just kind of no big deal? If you consider yourself to be in the latter group, chances are you are also one of the best zodiac signs to flirt with. These are the folks who just have an effortless charisma and actually enjoy talking to new people and getting to know them. Those who naturally draw in people as if by magnet into their orbit — and leave them charmed, intrigued, and wanting more.

If that's not you, chances are you know someone who has this talent for flirting, and watching an expert in the wooing arts work their effortless magic, is, well, pretty impressive, actually. But how do they do it? As it turns out, they may be getting a little extra help from the stars because they happen to be born under a sign that just has a natural talent for seduction. So, whether you're a great flirt, or just want to find one to flirt with, these are the signs who are best at it.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy For a breezy air sign like Gemini, the talent for flirting is basically in their DNA. This is a sign that loves to be challenged and stimulated mentally, so the witty banter of flirting is just what they crave. This sign is also genuinely curious about other people, so they're really engaged when they are flirting. As a result, the effect of their attention can make it feel like they and the person they are chatting up are the only people in the world. It's intoxicating to be wooed by this sign because they have a way with words. Thanks to their connection with Mercury, the planet associated with communication — Gemini knows exactly how to get a desired reaction. So, get ready to be swept off your feet if a Gemini has you in their sights.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy Leo, like their ruling heavenly body the Sun, exudes warmth and power — which draws people toward them. To be near a Leo is to fall under the spell of their charm. Leo loves to soak in the attention and be the center of focus whether their audience is 1,000 or just one lucky person who has caught their eye. They are genuinely loving and open people who never miss an opportunity to to engage — and, let’s be honest, show off their charm. It also doesn’t hurt that when Leo turns on the charisma, they can literally watch the adoration grow in others’ eyes in real-time. So you can bet, this is a sign that has mastered the art of flirting.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy Libras are basically the ultimate charm bomb. This air sign that oozes charisma without even realizing it's happening. In part, this is because they’re just so sociable and easygoing that it's hard not to be wooed by them and want to be around them as much as possible. Libras are naturally comfortable in any social situation and have a gift for making people laugh. Plus, this sign is uniquely skilled at finding the exact right balance between being openly flirty and coming on too strong, thanks to their ruling planet Venus. So, their seduction style is as subtle as it is effective.