Here Are The 14 Best Grumpy Cat Memes To Honor The Most Legendary Feline Ever

At this point, you have most likely heard the news that one of the most famous animals on the planet, the legendary Grumpy Cat, aka Tardar Sauce, passed away at age 7 on Tuesday, May 14, according to the official Grumpy Cat social media accounts. The feline known for her hilariously relatable scowl was adored by cat lovers and meme enthusiasts across the globe. And to commemorate the darling internet celebrity in all her adorable glory, I've rounded up the 14 best Grumpy Cat memes.

On Friday, May 17, Grumpy Cat's official Twitter page @RealGrumpyCat tweeted an announcement of Grumpy Cat's death with the caption:

Some days are grumpier than others...

Grumpy Cat's family, Tabatha, Bryan, and Chrystal, attached a photo of the famed feline with a message to Grumpy Cat's fans. It explained how Grumpy was hit with a urinary tract infection, which caused a range of problems that "became too tough for her to overcome."

Per the post, "[S]he passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha." In addition to being a beloved house pet (and obviously a key member of the family!), Grumpy Cat changed the lives of so many people by simply making them smile. The emotional statement closed with, "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere." Seriously, it's so heartbreaking, but Grumpy Cat fans will keep her memory alive.

And while the comically gloomy-looking kitty will be greatly missed by so, so many fans, it's important to look back on all the joy she brought to everybody's lives. With her trademark expression, this feline kween touched the hearts of so many people by effortlessly becoming one of the most relatable cats out there. You probably remember when, per The New York Times, she first burst onto the scene in 2013 with a simple Reddit post that read, "Meet grumpy cat."

If you ever wondered whether Grumpy Cat was really a sourpuss, Tardar Sauce's family made sure to clarify that she was "super cute and cuddly." Per the NYT, her less-than-thrilled expression was due to feline dwarfism, but it definitely made for some amazing memes. Check out some of the greatest Grumpy Cat memes of all time below.

Some of her most famous memes were, well, a little too relatable, if you know what I mean. The beloved Tardar Sauce could effortlessly express her disdain for just about everything with one simple facial expression.

1. "Smiling" Grumpy Cat

2. "Socializing" Grumpy Cat

3. "Nature enthusiast" Grumpy Cat

4. "Morning person" Grumpy Cat

5. "Partying" Grumpy Cat

LOL, it's amazing how often Grumpy Cat was #TheMostRelatable.

Other Grumpy Cat memes display the saltiest phrases, and when paired with that adorably disappointed face, they are just too funny. Her face alone seriously managed to say a thousand words.

6. "Fun" Grumpy Cat

7. "Meh" Grumpy Cat

8. "Happy" Grumpy Cat

9. "Spilling zombie truths" Grumpy Cat

10. "People person" Grumpy Cat

And, of course, the holiday Grumpy Cat memes were absolutely priceless. That gal really knew how to throw down for any occasion... in her own ~special~ way, that is.

11. Easter Grumpy Cat

12. Valentine's Day Grumpy Cat

13. Christmas Grumpy Cat

OK, that "Dashing through the no" meme somehow manages to out-do the Grinch.

And while the memes created during her life were unbeatable, Grumpy's fans made one that shows her livin' it up in kitty heaven. That's right — and guess what? She hates it, naturally.

14. RIP Grumpy Cat

Ugh, my heart.

Grumpy Cat's perpetually unamused facial expression will live on forever through the hearts of fans, and — of course — through the permanent abyss of the internet. Hopefully, the viral internet sensation is living her best afterlife up there in kitty heaven, alongside some equally unimpressed animals. RIP Grumpy Cat, you will be forever missed.