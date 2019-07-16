Here Are All The Marvel Phase 4 Films Fans Know About So Far

With the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans can officially declare Marvel's Phase 3 is over. The longest of the "phases" so far set out by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it ran 11 films over four years. This third series of films in the "Infinity Saga" closed the book on characters who have been part of the franchise for over a decade, from Tony Stark to Steve Rogers. But the MCU isn't close to being done yet. Fans expect a "Phase 4" announcement at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. So which Marvel Phase 4 films are coming?

Surprisingly fans know more than the MCU would probably like at this point about the shape of the next phase. When Phase 3 was rolled out in 2014, the MCU had kept nearly everything it was planning under wraps. But the Disney-FOX merger and the Marvel characters it brought with it upended any plans for the next phase the MCU might have had.

Moreover, laws about working on projects that would be part of a merger meant CEO Kevin Feige had to put everything on hold until it was done. That means several films have not only contracted, but one is already filming, all before Feige could publicly confirm them.

So what do fans expect to be announced for next year and beyond? Here's a rundown.

1. "Black Widow" Marvel Expected to be announced for May of 2020, the Black Widow film is already filming. It is believed to be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

2. "The Eternals" Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Very little is known about this film, but the cast is stacked, with The Rider filmmaker Chloé Zhao signed on to direct. So far, it is said to star Angelina Jolie, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and maybe Millie Bobby Brown. Rumor has it this will be the November 2020 release.

3. "Black Panther 2" Marvel You don't become the second highest-grossing Marvel film of all time and receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and not get a sequel. Disney staked out a February 2021 release date, and everyone assumes the greenlit Black Panther sequel will go there.

4. "Dr. Strange 2" Marvel On the other hand, you can also be a poorly received Marvel film and still get a sequel. Scripts are reportedly being worked on for Dr. Strange 2, which is rumored to be part of the trio of 2021 releases.

5. "Shang-Chi" Marvel Comics Inspired by Black Panther and Captain Marvel's success, the MCU is rumored to be fast-tracking this Chinese-focused superhero film for 2021. Destin Daniel Cretton has been hired to direct, but no cast has been announced.

6. "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" Marvel This was delayed from its original 2020 premiere slot after James Gunn was fired and re-hired. Most assume the final Guardians film will wind up arriving in 2022 after Gunn finishes Suicide Squad.

6. "Spider-Man 3" Sony The MCU-Sony co-production just released its second collaboration, with enough in the post-credit sequence to guarantee a third film. Based on past timelines, will likely land in the summer of 2022.

7. "Thor 4" (AKA "Thor: Ragnarok 2") Marvel The recently-announced sequel will extend Thor's reign one more film, in a resurrection of a franchise for the ages. Taika Waititi will return to direct, and Chris Hemsworth is expected to grab his hammer one more time. Could another November release be planned?