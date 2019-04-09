If you're a self-proclaimed nerd who loves all things sci-fi and otherworldly, then chances are you're about to geek out over Her Universe's Star Wars Sisters Of The Force collection. Inspired by all of the badass female characters that have appeared within the epic space opera's films over the years, the lineup offers an array of styles that will let you channel your inner Princess Leia, Rose Tico, Padmé, Ahsoka Tano, and the like. The designs span between costume-like and everyday staples, so no matter if you like dressing up like your sheroes every now and then or you want to rock your love for them on the regular, there's something that you'll covet.

Created by Ashley Eckstein, the actress who voices Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Her Universe is a fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand that sells products repping an array of fantasy films and series. The company is a licensee for Disney (Star Wars and Marvel), BBC (Doctor Who), CBS (Star Trek), Studio Ghibli, and more, so no matter what type of storyline you're obsessed with, Her Universe will be able to hook you up with merch accordingly.

Seeing as the retailer was founded by someone who is directly involved with Star Wars and just so happens to bring one of its most powerful characters to life, it makes sense that they'd launch a collection in honor of the series' influential female characters. “Sisters of the Force, to me, represents women in Star Wars,” Eckstein recently told StarWars.com. “Whether it’s the characters, whether it’s the fans, whether it’s the women who work on Star Wars, there are all of these strong women who bring Star Wars to life. And while my dream with Her Universe, from day one, has been to spread the message that Star Wars is for everyone, I wanted to shine the spotlight on the women of Star Wars with this collection.”

While the collection won't officially launch at heruniverse.com until Thursday, April 11, take a sneak peek at it below so you know exactly what to snag as soon as it goes live. Everything within the offering is between $39 to $110 so no matter what you choose it won't break the bank. May the fashion force be with you.

Inspired by Padmé's lake retreat dress in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, this gauzy watercolor frock is all kinds of ethereal. Set to retail at $99.90, it'll let you channel Natalie Portman in one of her most iconic roles.

Love the lake retreat dress' colors but want to sport them in more wearable form? This sweatshirt, which will be priced at $49.90, is your answer.

Of course the collection would feature a piece inspired by Ahsoka! Featuring the same striped print as the character's headpiece, this windbreaker, which will sell for $59.90, is sporty cool at its best.

At $99.90, this silky cape coat is one of the more expensive pieces from the collection. Fitting, seeing as it was designed in honor of one of Star Wars' most iconic and powerful characters—Princess Leia. You can't put a price on greatness!

Is military-inspired clothing more your style? Then you'll love this jacket ($74.90), inspired by the jumpsuit Rose Tico wears as a crew member supporting the starfighters in tar Wars: The Last Jedi.

Even if you're not a fan of Star Wars Rebels and its graffiti-loving character, Sabine Wren, this '90s-esque jackt might still catch your eye. At $89.90, it's incredibly affordable for such a unique and colorful piece.