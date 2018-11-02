We all love a good Game of Thrones-themed meme, and the leader of the United States is apparently no exception. President Donald Trump recently tweeted a meme of himself including a nod to Game of Thrones, but the show's network wasn't too thrilled about it. ICYMI, HBO's reaction to Donald Trump's Game of Thrones tweet is the perfect clapback. Elite Daily has reached out to HBO and the White House for further comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Nov. 2, Trump tweeted a photo of himself in front of a background resembling the typical Game of Thrones promotional poster. The meme read, "Sanctions are coming - November 5," clearly referencing the Game of Thrones mantra, "Winter is coming." Although it's the title of the fantasy series's very first episode in 2011, the phrase is also the motto of the House of Stark, capturing the family members' vigilance toward whatever may come their way. Fans of the epic show know that the Starks have a reason to stay alert, and now it looks like President Trump is advising his followers to do the same about sanctions. On Friday, his administration announced plans to reinstate all Iran sanctions that the 2015 nuclear deal originally removed.

In an unusual move, Trump posted his photo without any accompanying text, but HBO was still quick to respond to the tweet. In a statement sent to TMZ, a representative for the network said, "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."

Despite the more formal response to Trump's message, the HBO Twitter account chose to poke fun at the network's feelings about the president's reference. Someone call in George R.R. Martin for an official translation!

