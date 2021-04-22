Fans can't get enough of Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's friendship. They've been close ever since they starred in the first High School Musical movie in 2006, and while the coronavirus pandemic has made it a bit difficult to see each other in person, they've done their best to remain in touch through social media. Only after the stars both quarantined did they reunite in real life. Since their meetups have been few and far between due to the pandemic, fans may be wondering, has Vanessa Hudgens met Ashley Tisdale's daughter, Jupiter?

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, March 23. The actress made the exciting announcement on Instagram a day after giving birth. "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 ✨," she captioned a black and white photo of her holding her baby's hand.

So many celebrities congratulated Tisdale on the news, including a few of her HSM co-stars. Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the popular movie franchise, wrote, "Congratulations to you, Chris and the family," while Monique Coleman, who portrayed Taylor McKessie, commented, "SO happy for you momma!!! I can't wait to meet my niece."

Check out the first photo of Tisdale's baby, Jupiter, below.

A few weeks prior to her due date, Tisdale reunited with Hudgens in person after not seeing each other since her 35th birthday in July 2020. "It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens ❤️❤️," Tisdale captioned a picture of them hugging while wearing masks. "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH," Hudgens commented underneath the photo.

That was the last time the two saw each other because Hudgens revealed in an April 20 interview with Access Daily she has yet to meet Tisdale's baby girl. "Just making sure we're being safe with COVID still being a thing. We're gonna wait until I have time and make sure that I'm not traveling anywhere. Just block out a window to be able to meet Jupiter," she said.

Hudgens added she'll be the "auntie who sings" to Jupiter. "[Ashley] was like, 'You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing.' She's like, 'Whenever she's on her stomach she kicks when there's singing," the actress said.

There you have it. Hudgens hasn't met Jupiter yet, but it seems that day will happen soon!