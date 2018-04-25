Have you heard of this guy, Harry Styles? Apparently, he's kind of a big deal. Just kidding, obviously you know Harry. Between his music and now acting career (yo, how good was Dunkirk though?!) there really is no missing him. And his love life is just as public, thanks to his rumored relationships with Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. You could say Harry has it all, except, it seems, a LTR. It's not like he couldn't have a relationship if he wanted, but he hasn't really locked it down with anyone. Well folks, here's the tea: Harry Style’s zodiac sign is Aquarius (his birthday is Feb. 1), and if you know anything about astrology, his serial singledom is suddenly making a lot more sense.

Here's the thing about Aquarian men. They tend to avoid committed relationships until they find exactly the right person for them — one that can stimulate their mind (the brain is the Aquarian's biggest erogenous zone) but also understands that they require a lot of personal space. So, it takes a bit of a unicorn to win their hearts, but when you do... well, let's just say you're in for some really intense and boundary-pushing sexual experiences.

Aquarians are also equally stimulating outside the bedroom. They are friendly and fun to be around, they are incredible conversationalists, and equally incredible listeners. So, what can all this tell us about what it's like to be loved by an Aquarius like Harry? A lot, actually, and it may make you crush on him even harder.

1 He’s Attracted To Smart And Independent Women Giphy Not all of the zodiac signs have a “type,” but Aquarians definitely do, and that is strong, independent, and highly intelligent women. Nothing is hotter to them than a woman who can speak her mind confidently, thoughtfully, and fearlessly. They themselves are extremely confident and intelligent, so they don’t feel intimidated by powerful and brilliant women whom they can share witty banter with all night. They are also incredible listeners who, when they are engaged in what you're saying, can make you feel like you are literally the only two people left on the planet.

2 He Has A Fear Of Commitment Giphy All of the Aquarian charm and charisma makes them really hard not to fall in love with, but if you want to actually have a relationship with one like Harry, you have to play it cool — like really cool. This sign spooks easily if they feel the slightest bit trapped and is notorious for ghosting. If you're the kind of person who wants to take the lead on moving the relationship forward, you're not compatible with this slippery sign. However, if you're happy to take things slow and keep it light and breezy until your Aquarius is ready, then you’re the perfect fit.

3 He Needs A Lot Of Space In Relationships Giphy When you're connecting with an Aquarius like Harry, it can be incredibly intense. When you have their full attention, you really have their full attention. But because Aquarians spend so much time in their heads, they need a lot of space and time to recharge after giving you their all. So, they're not a good fit for anyone who craves constant closeness. When they say they need space, they mean it, and the quickest way to lose an Aquarius is by not respecting that.

4 He Prefers To Be Friends First Giphy There is always a lot of speculation anytime Harry is spotted with a new “friend.” Normally, that type of conjecture is just tabloid gossip, but in the case of an Aquarius, it’s probably well-founded. That’s because this sign prefers romantic relationships to start off as “just friends.” For them, getting to really know someone and connect with them and foster that attraction starts on an intellectual level with little to no pressure. So, by labeling the relationship as "friends," they are able to buy the time to get comfortable enough to consider something more serious.