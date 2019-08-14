It's sad, but true! Harry Styles will not play Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid, fam. Despite the internet thinking his casting was already in the bag, his involvement in the Disney remake was apparently never locked in. According to reports, Styles amicably declined the offer to be part of the project, but a new casting decision should be coming soon. Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It looks like the internet got too excited, too fast about Styles' casting as Prince Eric. (The Little Mermaid is my favorite Disney movie of all time, by the way. I don't know who I wanted as Eric, but I wasn't hating the idea of Styles taking on the role.) Variety reports that "initial reports about his casting were premature," noting "the studio has already begun looking at others for the part."

The roles of Ariel is still being played by Halle Bailey, and reports have Melissa McCarthy taking on the role of Ursula, which I am so here for, it's mad. That casting is on point. Also on point are several dinglehoppers and a snarfblat.

Variety reported in July that Javier Bardem was in talks to play King Triton, Ariel's father, but given this departure from Styles, I wouldn't believe any other casting reports until it's official official. Though, early reports have Jacob Tremblay taking on the role of fan fave Flounder and Awkwafina in talks to play Scuttle — the true hero of this story. lol.

Harry stans are mega bummed about Styles not playing Eric, though. *DJ Khaled voice* Congrats. You played yourself.

Now, the internet has gone back to the drawing board on who they want to play Prince Eric. It's literally no one's job but Disney's, but OK, go off.

Some people on Twitter are saying they want Timothée Chalamet to play Prince Eric, which, holy sh*t, yes. The Little Women trailer proved he can rock the sh*t out of a puffy white shirt! (As if we're surprised by that.)

The BTS ARMY is still gunning for BTS' Jimin to play Prince Eric. There are also those who are still peeved that Ursula isn't being played by Lizzo. But, can I just say, neither of those casting options are actually actors. I love them both more than anything, but the role of Prince Eric might be a bit much for someone's first role ever, and you don't go from doing your first movie ever (like Lizzo's role in Hustlers) then immediately jump into the eight-legged role of the most iconic Disney villain of all time. I said what I said. Ursula must be handled with care!

All of The Little Mermaid casting talk on Twitter has honestly been kind of bonkers. Do y'all understand that acting is a difficult skill? What do you mean you want Disney to cast non-actors in one of my favorite movies of all time? Do you understand how bad The Little Mermaid Broadway show was? Do you understand how high the stakes for this movie are for me?! GIVE ME OSCAR NOMINEES AND WINNERS IN THIS CAST, OR GIVE ME DEATH.