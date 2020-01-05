ICYMI, the news that Harry Styles and Adele may be currently hanging out together on a Caribbean island has pretty much broken the internet. While fans originally wondered if things had turned romantic after photos surfaced of the pair chilling on a beach together, people now think that Harry Styles and Adele’s apparent vacation together could mean that some type of collaboration is on the way. Elite Daily reached out to both Styles and Adele's reps for comment on reports that they were vacationing together and the possibility of them collaborating, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you haven't been following along or just need a refresher, the two musical powerhouses were reportedly spotted soaking up the sun together on a beach in Anguilla. The photos of two of the biggest names in music lounging, swimming, and living it up have since gone viral on Twitter, and it's just an added bonus that none other than James Corden also decided to join their beach day.

Now, there's definitely a chance that all three Brits are just good friends and were simply ringing in the new year with a tropical vacation, but fans think that their vacation has a more important meaning. Considering that The Late Late Show with James Corden host recently collaborated with Styles on a Carpool Karaoke segment, and that rumors that Adele will be putting out a new album in 2020 have been flying for some time, fans put two and two together and are now convinced that we'll be hearing a joint Adele and Styles track in the new year.

Now, both musicians have yet to confirm anything, but fans can hope. In addition, Styles just released his sophomore album Fine Line back in December, so it's unlikely that he's actively looking to make more music at the moment. However, there has been a lot of speculation that the "Someone Like You" singer is gearing up to release a new album in 2020.

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," a source reportedly told People back in September.

While there's no telling which, if any, artists will be featured on her next album (rumors that Adele was teaming up with Beyoncé for a duet were unfortunately debunked), the insider told the publication that listeners can expect the singer to draw on her recent divorce from Simon Konecki for more of her signature heart-wrenching ballads.

"She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans," the source said.

Only time will tell whether Styles and Adele decide to team up for what's sure to be an unforgettable single, but I have a feeling that they'll definitely have the anthem of 2020 on lockdown if they do.