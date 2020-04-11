Harry Potter fans who followed Harry, Hermione, and Ron all throughout their Hogwarts careers have watched as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have grown up right in front of us. While it's gotten easier seeing them play parts outside of the Potterverse, it's not quite as easy to imagine any of them as parents... especially if you rewatch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone all the time. It's soon to become a reality, though, because Harry Potter's Rupert Grint is expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

The baby news came after Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, were on an outing together in London on Thursday, April 9. Due to their time out in public, a photo surfaced, showing a pregnant Groome, dressed in a black shirt and leggings, alongside her boyfriend. The couple was out running some errands, picking up necessary supplies for their lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple has since announced the pregnancy to the world. A representative for the couple revealed the news to People, saying, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time." This will be the first child for both of them. This is also the first child of any of the trio of actors who played our favorite young wizards.

Many may not be familiar with Grint's romantic life since he's kept it on the DL for years. He and Groome have reportedly been dating for a long time — as far back as 2011 — but they've kept their relationship out of the public eye. Some fans had no idea of their romance until a throwback photo of the couple began circulating on Twitter back in 2018. Groome is an actress who’s best known for her role in 2008’s Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, but it looks like she's currently preparing for her role as a mom.

It seems like kids have been on the brain for Grint for some time. Back in 2018, Grint spoke to The Guardian, saying that he'd "like to settle down and have kids soon." He also admitted that it was weird turning 30. “Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds,” he said. When asked if he would ever name his child Ron, his reply was a flat no: "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with," he said.

While many of us will always think of Grint as Ron, his latest project is the Apple TV+ series, Servant, a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan. The show has been renewed for a second season, but you can still stream Season 1 while you're waiting.

It is unclear when little baby Weasley is due, so stay tuned to find out.