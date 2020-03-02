Harry, Meghan, William, & Kate's First Public Reunion Is Happening So Soon

The next four weeks are sure to be a whirlwind for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan as they make the last of their senior royal engagements. With multiple appearances set in place for the couple throughout March, Meghan and Harry will likely be seeing a lot of their family while in the United Kingdom. Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate's first public reunion is just days away.

Formerly dubbed "the fab four" by royal fans, Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate haven't stepped out together since Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step down as senior royals. After Meghan and Harry's big reveal, reports began to surface that the couple's decision affected their relationship with William and Kate. Fans can't wait to see the brothers back together again, and Buckingham Palace just confirmed the public won't have to wait long for the reunion.

Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate will attend the Commonwealth Day service together on Monday, March 9, at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace confirmed on March 2, according to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla are also set to attend the annual service.

Harry is already in the U.K., and Meghan is set to arrive from Canada later this week ahead of the annual Endeavour Fund awards in London, which they will attend together on March 5. Meghan and Harry will then have a handful of other engagements before their transitional period begins on April 1. At that time, Meghan and Harry will start "an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties."

Meghan and Harry's outing with William and Kate is sure to draw a lot of attention. After Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from royalty, rumors swirled that it was due, in part, to William's bullying behavior toward Meghan. The gossip prompted the brothers to release a rare, joint statement denying the claims. On Jan. 13, a spokesperson for William and Harry said:

Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.

Royal fans are excited to see the fab four back together, and hopefully it'll put an end to people's speculation that there are hard feelings between Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate.