There's a new contender in the chicken sandwich wars that'll certainly spice up meal time. Hardee's and Carl's Jr. dropped a new Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich lineup featuring three decadent bites that all put delicious twists on a classic menu item. Hardee's and Carl's Jr.'s Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich lineup even includes a sweet and savory offering on a waffle bun.

Hardee's and Car's Jr. unveiled their Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich menu on May 17, the same day it launched at nationwide restaurants. The lineup, which has three new chicken sandwiches, puts a spin on the brand's Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. ICYDK, the chicken tenders were released in 2010 and quickly became a fan-favorite.

Like the OG menu item, the new Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches feature juicy chicken meat with a crispy exterior. To prepare the chicken, the brand marinates an all white chicken breast filet in 13 seasonings. The filet is then dipped in buttermilk before being hand-breaded in Southern-style flour. Of course, the final step is frying the chicken until it gets its signature crispy, golden brown outside.

The best part is, you can enjoy the new crispy chicken filet in three ways: The Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich ($4.49) features Maple Butter Glaze topped over the filet and two Belgian waffles as buns; Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit ($3.99) features the brand's Made From Scratch buttermilk biscuit as the buns; while the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich ($5.99) is a more classic offering featuring deli pickles, mayonnaise, and a potato bun.

If you're ready to get a taste of the new bites, you can pick up the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich and the Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich at Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., while the Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is available exclusively at Hardee’s. To find a location near you, simply use Hardee's restaurant locator and Carl's Jr.'s restaurant locator.

