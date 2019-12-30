Hannah Brown's journey during Season 15 of The Bachelorette reminded fans that finding love isn't always easy. After breaking up with runner-up and fan favorite Tyler Cameron, Brown got engaged to musician Jed Wyatt. Soon after their engagement, Wyatt revealed he had been dating someone else in the weeks leading up to filming The Bachelorette, and never formally ended the relationship. He and Brown decided to call it quits. Fortunately, Hannah Brown's Instagram Story about wanting love in 2020 has made it clear that the pageant titleholder and TV personality isn't giving up on living her best life and finding her forever partner.

Since the dramatic season finale of The Bachelorette aired in August, Brown has been putting her best foot forward and #slaying. The Alabama native won Dancing with the Stars in November, and has every intention of sashaying into 2020 with nothing but optimism and good vibes. In her recent IG Story post, Brown wrote that she is "feeling hopeful and grateful for the year to come." Brown went on to break down some of her more specific goals.

"LOVE. I still want it. The real kind," she wrote. "Don't give up on dreams. Work hard. Feel good enough. Feel capable enough. Don't settle. Believe you deserve it all. Give back. Be kind. Be strong. Don't take bullsh*t. Be a leader. Learn from others. Gain wisdom. Get out of your comfort zone. Take changes. Stay hopeful." While finding love may be a priority, it's awesome to see that Brown has plenty of aspirations for the new year outside of coupling up.

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although rumors were swirling that a possible romance between Brown and Cameron could rekindle, Cameron reportedly went on to date Gigi Hadid for a few months before a source reportedly told Us Weekly that he and the supermodel had split. Although it doesn't seem like Cameron and Brown are currently pursuing each other, there's no telling what 2020 has in store.

Needless to say, coping with heartbreak in such a public way must have been rough for Brown, but it's great to see her moving forward with poise and positivity. She deserves a major pat on the back for not letting her stint on The Bachelorette define her. It's going to be interesting to see how the reality star's love life unfolds in the new year. Sending her all the good 2020 vibes!