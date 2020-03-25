While they aren't giving us any verbal intel on their relationship status, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's body language in Florida gives fans plenty of clues. Not sure how to read their body language? Don't worry. Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, took a look at Brown and Cameron's many quarantine TikToks together and spilled the beans on what's really going on between the two based on their physical relationship.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for any of you out there stanning their relationship, but it doesn't seem like anything romantic is going down between the two. "Right now I'm seeing two people that are good friends, no romance is evident," says Traci after carefully examining TikToks. Traci reached this conclusion after noticing that Brown and Cameron don't exhibit any of these three physical behaviors typical of romantic couples:

Leaning into each other. Traci explains, "they lean in to each other but not so much that they're touching." Making eye contact. Traci explains, "they don't really look each other in the eye at close range." Wrapping their arms around each other. Traci explains, "they don't have their arms around each other."

To be clear, these are some of the TikToks Traci's referring to:

OK, but they're in a house with the rest of their Quarantine Crew! Maybe they're really dating but just toning down the couple-y stuff in front of their friends? Not likely. "It's possible they could be toning it down but I think they'd still show signs of romance," says Brown. "Even some small ones. And they didn't show any that I saw."

Rather than displaying any of these standard couple-y behaviors Traci says "we see them laughing and having a good time," adding that "if they're in a relationship they're doing a good job hiding it."

In fact, Traci says Hannah and Tyler's body language is pretty much the same as it was during that fateful reunion episode during which she asked him out for drinks. "I can't say that they've really changed much since this picture was taken," Traci says referring to the below image from the reunion episode. "They're facing each other but not touching. They're having a good time. Couples that are in a good, romantic relationship will be sitting close, arms around each other and seem like they're stuck together like glue."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

ICYMI: Hannah and Tyler have been spending a lot of time together since his mother Andrea Cameron passed away on Feb. 29. For the past couple of weeks, Hannah has been staying in a house with a group of Tyler's friends and family. The crew has aptly dubbed themselves "The Quarantine Crew."

Traci's body language read is consistent with what sources have reportedly been telling various publications about Hannah and Tyler's current relationship status. “They have a lot of love for each other," one source reportedly told Us Weekly on March 18. "They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

Mark Bourdillon/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Even Chris Harrison isn't convinced they're in a relationship, though he did say he "ships" them. “I love Hannah to death, you guys know that,” Chris said during his Fireside Chat with his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima, via Instagram on March 21, per Us Weekly. “Tyler is a true gentleman, he’s a really good guy. I know he looks decent but, in all seriousness, he’s a true gentleman. He’s a good man, so if those two people find each other and they’re happy, I stan that. I ship that. I do all the things the kids are saying these days.”

Here's to hoping Tyler and Hannah are doing whatever works for them.