After months of throwing shade his way, Hannah Ann Sluss' reaction to Peter Weber dating Kelley Flanagan shows she might be ready to wave a white flag. Weber and Flanagan became Instagram official on May 2 when Weber posted a picture of himself and Flanagan hugging and kissing as she sat in the co-pilot seat of a plane he appeared to be flying. "You caught me," he wrote in the caption. "Let the adventure begin 💫."

Almost a week later, on May 8, Sluss seemed to subtly respond to the news by posting a picture of herself alongside this classy caption: "Happiness is on me, so you’re off the hook 😻." Of course, the person Sluss is referring to can be anyone — but it sure does seem like it's a direct reference to her ex Weber.

The post wouldn't be the first time Sluss acknowledged her ex's new relationship. Even before Weber and Flanagan became official, Sluss gave David Spade her thoughts on the now infamous pictures of Flanagan and Weber galavanting around Chicago during a March 30 appearance on the IGTV version of his talk show Lights Out.

Here's what Sluss had to say back then:

When I saw the pictures, I really wasn't that surprised by it. You know, I mean, I've moved on, Peter's moved on, we're both able to do what we want. And also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show, so we were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn't really... maybe make me as upset if it wasn't for any other circumstance, you know? I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I'm just glad that I'm out of, like, the love triangle... square. It's square now.

Sluss' willingness to let Weber "off the hook" at this point might have something to do with the rumors that she's in a new relationship of her own. She was photographed by TMZ taking a stroll with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph on April 29. When a fan commented that Rudolph was the "UPGRADE OF THE CENTURY," Sluss liked it. (She later unliked it, but not before fans took notice.)

