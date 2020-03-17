Who says women can't support women even after they've competed for the same man's heart on national television? Hannah Ann Sluss’ comment on Madison Prewett’s Instagram is proof that there's no reason not to make another person feel good. The comment in question took place on a picture Prewett posted of herself smiling with her arm raised high to the sky in her hometown of Auburn, Alabama. The photo, posted on March 16, was likely taken pre-quarantine, as she captioned the photo:

Well this Monday is a little different.. Also hope everyone is staying safe ❤️

Shortly after she posted it, Sluss commented on the picture: "Cutie ❤️😘." The best part? Sluss wasn't the only fellow contestant on Weber's season of The Bachelor to send some good vibes Prewett's way on her Instagram post. Lexi Buchanan commented on the shot: "Gorg on Monday and every other day ☺️ love you from a social distance." Mykenna Dorn also chimed in to say: "We love a Canadian tuxedo 👏🏻 YOU ARE GLOWING!!!!!!" Sarah Coffin also came in hot with what has to be my favorite comment from the bunch: "i needa diiiiiime best top of tha the line cute face lil waist witha big... heart 😉❤️." Honestly, there were way more but I'll spare you the detailed run-down and let you stalk the comments for yourself.

Sluss' comment, in particular, was obviously a big deal because she and Prewett were the two finalists for Weber's heart. And ICYMI, things really went off the rails. Here's a quick recap: Prewett left the show before the final rose ceremony, leaving Sluss as Weber's only option. She showed up late, which caused him to stress, but she eventually got there and he popped the question. She said yes and it looked like maybe they would actually live happily ever after, until it was revealed during the reunion episode that Weber ultimately dumped Sluss to get back together with Prewett. Oh, and here's where things get even messier: Two days after that reunion show was filmed, Weber and Prewett took to Instagram to announce they had split.

For Weber's part, he announced the split with a lengthy caption commemorating his time as The Bachelor, with shoutouts to both Sluss and Prewett:

I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️

OK, now before you go smack talking your ex's newest ex girlfriend, think to yourself, "what would Hannah Ann Sluss do?" The answer would probs be to just be nice, instead.