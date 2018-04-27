If you've been wanting to snag a new swimsuit but have been hesitating because you already have five in your closet and suits these days can run upwards of $100, you're in luck. H&M's summer 2018 swimwear sale is here to take the guilt away from expanding your water wardrobe thanks to ridiculously slashes prices. By ridiculously slashed, I mean under $20 for a legitimately cute bikini. Unlike other sales, this one isn't just trying to get rid of low-selling items. Rather, it includes some of H&M's best swim styles, meaning you might go overboard on your shopping spree.

Whether you're looking for ruffles and stripes or flowers and metallics, the sale will definitely have something that will strike your fancy. Because if you love being at the ocean, by the pool, or on a roof (if you're landlocked) on a sun soaked day as much as me, too many bikinis is not a thing. Just as your everyday wardrobe includes a large range of styles and trends, your swim selection should, too. And seeing as swimwear is now being worn on the sidewalks, to festivals, and beyond, there's even more of an excuse to splurge on excessive amounts. Beach bum style for life. Here are my favorite offerings from the sale.

Ruff Around The Edges

This bikini is equal parts sweet and sexy thanks to its small ruffles and the wraparound tie on the top. I love the pink stripes and deep V neckline. It's the perfect suit for a weekend away in Miami or some other stylish oceanside town.

Buckle Up!

This swimsuit is the epitome of sporty chic. The top of it is shaped like a sports bra but gets an elevated twist thanks to buckle straps. The bottoms feature a subtle V design element on their waistline. Together, they create a look that's super sleek, chic and simple.

Number One

My next swimsuit is going to be a one piece. I find them super sexy, not to mention comfy! This red hot version features darting on the bust and a low back, rendering it perfectly simple. It's color does all the talking. Baywatch 2.0? I think so.

Scrunched Up

No, these two pieces aren't supposed to go together, but I like them better this way! Their colors and mini ruffles coordinate and together, they create a super bright and colorful pair. The off-the-shoulder top is super trendy right now and could double as a going out top during a tropical location. All you'd need to add would be a pair of flowy, high-waisted pants.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

This looks exactly like something Zenon would have worn for a beach vacation away with Protozoa (in her dreams). It's uber shiny, giving it a decidedly futuristic appeal, and features simple silhouettes. Its top is another that's reminiscent of a sports bra, while the cheeky briefs provide an added hint of sexiness.

Opposites Attract

Clashing prints, but in a totally cohesive way. Composed of a triangle bikini top and classic briefs, this swimsuit is perfectly simple and sporty. Wear it with a white mesh dress, white sneakers, and gold hoop earrings for a chic beach to boardwalk look, or simply throw it on to soak up some rays in.

Fairy Cool

With its mini ruffles and whimsical purple color, this swimsuit gives me major ethereal fairy princess vibes. The love the criss-cross strap detail on the top and the baby ruffles on the bottom. It's super sweet but has an edgy sheen to it.