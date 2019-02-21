What do you like better: ice cream or cheesecake? I know, I know — it's a hard question to answer. Both are sweet, smooth, and easy to devour with a spoon. Thanks to Halo Top's new Strawberry Cheesecake pint, you won't have to choose between the two. Why is that, you ask? Well, it's because actual pieces of cheesecakes are mixed into this seasonal Halo Top ice cream flavor. With that being said, you'll be able to enjoy both desserts at once if you opt for a pint. Throw me a spoon and count me in.

Halo Top announced its latest seasonal flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, via email on Feb. 20 — and it sounds freaking delicious. As I previously mentioned, the new pint features pieces of cheesecake mixed into the ice cream alongside "graham cracker swirl." I haven't tried it yet, but it sounds to me like the perfect mash-up between sweet Strawberry Halo Top ice cream and rich, graham cracker-rimmed cheesecake. (In my opinion, the best part about cheesecake is the graham cracker shell — so I'm especially excited for the swirl.)

As you can see, diving into this limited-edition pint means getting the best of both worlds. Ice cream? Check. Strawberry cheesecake? Check. What more could you ask for in a dessert?

Courtesy of Halo Top

Ah, yes. You might've noticed that I used the words "limited edition" to describe this flavor — and that's because it won't be on sale forever. According to Halo Top, Strawberry Cheesecake is only here for the season. (FYI, it might already be in the freezer isle of your grocery store). However, it'll only be around until the end of May 2019. Therefore, if you're hoping to snack on this flavor throughout the upcoming summer months, I'd head to your local supermarket and stock up.

If you'd rather not leave your house in pursuit of ice cream, have no fear. You can buy the Strawberry Cheesecake pint on Halo Top's website and have it delivered to you. If that sounds like something you'd rather do, you can buy four pints for $46 or eight pints for $64. While doing so, you can mix and match the flavors or stock up on only the Strawberry Cheesecake. It's totally your call.

Courtesy of Halo Top

If you're online ordering Halo Top's new Strawberry Cheesecake pint, you should also check out the company's new Halo Top Pops. ICYMI, they came out in early February and feature Halo Top ice cream frozen onto convenient popsicle sticks. There are currently four Halo Top Pop flavors total, which include Peanut Butter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, and Strawberry Cheesecake. So, if you end up loving the Strawberry Cheesecake Halo Top pint, you can stock up on the flavor as Halo Top Pops. The more cheesecake-infused ice cream, the better... right?

If you'd rather stick to the OG ice cream pints, just keep in mind that the new Strawberry Cheesecake flavor will only be available until May 2019. After that, you'll either have to snack on the pints that you've stored in your fridge or cleanse your palate for the company's next seasonal flavor.