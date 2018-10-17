New York City never sleeps, not even on Halloween — so if you find yourself in The Big Apple during the spookiest time of the year, you'll never run out of things to do. Whether you want to hit up a Halloween-themed bar, bring a box of festive snacks to Central Park for an afternoon picnic, chase the thrills at a haunted house, or all of the above, you're in for a trick (and some treats). You can spend the day with your best friends or go solo. Whatever you decide, you're sure to have a blast — because NYC sure knows how to do Halloween just right. Keep reading if you're looking for the most spook-tactular Halloween 2018 things to do in NYC.

People from all over the world flock to NYC throughout the year. With an endless amount of restaurants, events, festivals, and boutiques, it's definitely the place to be if you're looking to experience something new. There's an activity for everyone, from the early riser to the night owl. You can take it easy and check out a fall market, or get your spook on in a speakeasy downtown. You really won't have any trouble finding things to do this Halloween, but here's a list if you're in need of some inspiration.

1 Blood Manor The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube If you're into getting spooked, then Blood Manor is the place you want to be. According to its website, Blood Manor is "New York City's premier haunted attraction," and its doors are open the entire month of October. You'll be screaming and running for dear life. Let's just say, the horror is real with this one. If you buy general admission tickets online, they're $35, in addition to a $3.50 handling fee. At the door, tickets sell for $40 (cash only).

2 A Pumpkin Carving Competition Giphy New Yorkers take pumpkin carving very seriously. If you want to witness some of the best carved pumpkins you've ever seen, then consider visiting an architectural pumpkin carving competition called "Pumpkitecture." You're bound to see the most extraordinary pumpkin structures of your life. The event takes place on Oct. 26.

3 Watch Some Of The Greatest Horror Films At Hitchcocktober Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you love horror films, then celebrate Halloween in NYC by watching the best Alfred Hitchcock films at Hitchcocktober (which takes place at Village East Cinema). These films will surely get you into the spooky spirit of things, so grab some popcorn and check out which film you'd like to see.

4 Boo At The Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society on YouTube Lions, tigers, and scares - oh my! The Bronx Zoo holds an annual Boo at the Zoo festival (on the weekends Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, in addition to Monday, Oct. 8) to celebrate the scariest time of year. Dress up to join the costume parade or go on a haunted hayride. This is such a fun event for your entire squad to get tickets for.

5 The Village Halloween Parade NKs Entertainment on YouTube New York City hosts the best Halloween parade around. Watch or join in as urbanites take the streets in their best costumes. The event takes place on Halloween, but the memories from this festive day will last forever.