With so many families currently hunkered down at home, TV is more important than ever. In difficult times, everyone needs some escapism, whether that be Westworld on HBO, cooking competitions on Food Network, or the latest Netflix series. For those who love Christmas and romance, Hallmark is here to provide. With so many shows on hiatus and a need for comforting stories, Hallmark's March Christmas movie schedule is exactly what Santa ordered.

The special marathon is entitled We Need A Little Christmas. It will feature some of Hallmark's best Countdown to Christmas movies, starting on Friday, Mar. 20, and running through Sunday, Mar. 22. These special re-airings of holiday favorites kick off with A Christmas Detour and ends with Christmas in Rome. In between, it will feature such favorites as Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, and Write Before Christmas, among others.

But never fear springtime fans; Hallmark hasn't forgotten you. The equinox slate isn't going anywhere. The originally scheduled premieres of In the Key of Love, 2020 Spring Fling Preview Special, and 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special will still air on Saturday the 21st, as planned. Think of it as the warm-up in between snowy joy.

The full schedule is below. All times Eastern Standard.

Mar. 20

12:00 p.m. A Christmas Detour

2:00 p.m. Holiday Date

4:00 p.m. A Christmas Love Story

6:00 p.m. Mingle all the Way

8:00 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps

10:00 p.m. Crown for Christmas

Mar. 21

12:00 a.m. The Christmas Cottage

2:00 a.m. A Royal Christmas

3:30 a.m. Marry Me at Christmas

5:00 a.m. A Very Merry Mix-Up

7:00 a.m. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

9:00 a.m. Snow Bride

11:00 a.m. Switched for Christmas

1:00 p.m. Christmas at Dollywood

3:00 p.m. The Nine Lives of Christmas

5:00 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza

7:00 p.m. Christmas Town

Mar. 22

12:00 a.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas

2:00 a.m. The Sweetest Christmas

4:00 a.m. Coming Home for Christmas

6:00 a.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8:00 a.m. Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

10:00 a.m. Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

12:00 p.m. A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

2:00 p.m. Christmas Under the Stars

4:00 p.m. Write Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. Christmas in Rome

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.