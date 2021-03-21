As much as you want to love your tattoos forever, sometimes you end up regretting a piece or two. There are plenty of designs that seem like a good idea at the time, only to make you cringe years later. That's certainly the case for Hailey Bieber, whose regret about her gun tattoo has to do with violent imagery.

In a March 18 interview with ELLE, the star opened up about her "20-something tattoos," a body art interest that she shares with her heavily-tatted husband, Justin Bieber. While she spoke favorably about almost all of her tats, she admitted she does regret one she had done as a teenager: A tiny sketch of a handgun on the inside of her middle left finger. "I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah, that looks cool!'" she explained. "But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Bieber posted about the tattoo (which was inked by artist JonBoy) on Instagram shortly after she had it done in December 2015, writing, "TBH I don't know why I have this tattoo... just another story tell lol. It is what it is."

It's evident why Bieber looks back on her gun tattoo with regret, since the model has since become a vocal advocate against gun violence. While co-hosting the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Bieber wore a black t-shirt that read "Stoneman Douglas High" in support of Parkland shooting victims and activists. That same year, she attended a Los Angeles March For Our Lives demonstration advocating for gun control legislation. And in 2019, Bieber supported KROST, March For Our Lives' first-ever fashion partner.

Even if the 24-year-old ultimately never decides to get her gun tattoo covered up, she has plenty of other ink to celebrate. Bieber has lots of tiny, easy-to-miss tattoos all over her body, dedicated to everything from her parents' wedding anniversary to her relationship with famous hubby Justin Bieber.

Her "J" tattoo in honor of Justin is actually on the same hand as her gun tattoo, and sits on her ring finger to honor her marriage. The piece ended up being even more trouble than the gun piece, since it reportedly wore off her skin twice. "And then everyone thought I was lying that I got the tattoo," Bieber told ELLE. But with over 20 tattoos, it's good to know that, for the most part, she has no regrets.