Hailey Baldwin is speaking out after stumbling upon a TikTok video about herself. When one fan posted a TikTok on July 12 rating the niceness of celebrities she's met working in the fine dining industry, she probably didn't expect it to go viral. That's just what happened, though, and Mrs. Bieber herself responded to the video, which held some harsh criticism. Hailey Baldwin's response to accusations she's rude to waiters seems sincere.

It all started when the fan, Julia Carolan, decided to chronicle details of her trendy New York City restaurant job over on TikTok. Carolan said the gig was packed-full of celebrity encounters, including the Hadid sisters, Kylie Jenner, and, of course, Baldwin. Unfortunately, Baldwin ended up getting one of the lowest ratings of all.

"This is going to be controversial," Carolan said. "I've met [Baldwin] a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her but I need to [give] her a 3.5/10. Sorry."

Not long after, Baldwin herself addressed the video, sliding into the comments section. "Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," she wrote. "That's not ever my intention!"

You can see Carolan's TikTok video for yourself below.

The reviews from Carolan weren't all harsh. She kick-started her TikTok with a glowing review of Gigi and Bella Hadid. "First off we have the Hadid sisters," she said. "These two are literally so nice I cannot say enough things about them. They're super polite and friendly with staff which unfortunately is rare for celebrities."

The TikToker also revealed what her experience with Kylie Jenner was like, though it wasn't exactly the best. "Next up we have Kylie. She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill," she claimed. "Do with that information what you will."

Carolan did say these were just her personal experiences and to take them with "a grain of salt," so, maybe, Baldwin was just having an off day when she stopped by the New York City restaurant.