Some people like to keep all of their social circles separate. I'm not one of those people. I actually love it when my worlds collide. For instance, if one of my close friends wound up dating my sibling, I would be all for it. And now Gigi and Bella Hadid's reported quotes about Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid and their alleged romance show the super model sisters might also adhere to my same school of thought when it comes to worlds colliding.

For those of you who are sitting their thinking, "Wait, what?! Since when are Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid reportedly having a romance?!" Here's some backstory: The two have reportedly been caught locking lips multiple times over the last few months. Most recently, they were seen making out all night at the Cipriani Downtown party in New York on Sept. 5. "Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time," a source told Page Six. "They didn’t give a damn who saw them."

While there were reports that their PDA at various fashion events was just casual and no indication of anything more serious, new sources tell PEOPLE that, as of Paris Fashion Week (Sept. 25 - Oct. 3), the pair are "very very together."

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, the two obviously have every right to make out with whoever they so please, wherever they so please, but their reported romance obviously presents a potential for some awkward situations considering the fact that Anwar's older sisters, Gigi and Bella, are best friends with Jenner.

But the Hadid sisters couldn't be less phased by the whole thing. In fact, they're allegedly happy about it. "They actually kind of like it," the insider told PEOPLE of their bestie dating their brother. "They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works." (Elite Daily has reached out to the Hadid sisters' rep to confirm these comments.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Gigi and Bella wouldn’t be bothered by it," another source added to the publication. "Anwar is a total ladies' man, so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, as a fan of Jenner's, I have to admit I'm concerned about "ladies' man" Hadid potentially breaking her heart and making it super awkward for her every time she wants to hang out with her besties and their brother just so happens to be there. That being said, I'm pretty sure the supermodel can handle herself. I mean, I don't know her personally but I'd like to think growing up on reality television and being an international supermodel makes dealing with players a tad bit easier.

Neither Jenner nor any of the Hadid siblings have spoken out to confirm the relationship so, for now, it remains a rumor but here's to hoping!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!