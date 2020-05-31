Hailey Baldwin is putting her own twist on quarantine baking. The model has been gifting fans an inside look at her marriage with Justin Bieber through her new Facebook Watch show The Biebers on Watch, and her latest episode is all about the unusual trick she swears by to make one of her favorite treats. It's safe to say Hailey Baldwin’s cookie baking hack will either repulse you or make you want to take a leaf out of her cookbook, depending on how much you love butter.

During the May 27 episode, which was titled "Baking with the Biebers," Baldwin showed viewers all the steps she takes to make her husband's favorite gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. After making the cookie dough and scooping it out into portions on the baking sheet, the 23-year-old admitted she has an unorthodox approach for achieving the chewy consistency and crispy outside that she likes: Putting big globs of butter on top of the unbaked cookies and sprinkling sea salt on top before putting them into the oven.

"One thing that I like to do with cookies — don't critique me, you people who are bakers — is I like to put butter on top so that the butter bakes into it," she explained as she slathered it on top. It's safe to say that her husband is a fan of the method, as he started chanting "Buttery cookie got butter!" while she was prepping the cookies.

While baking connoisseurs and beginners alike might be skeptical about the unusual tip, Baldwin's end results showed cookies that looked surprisingly good with an ideal consistency, and both she and Bieber seemed to really enjoy the sweet treats.

"Delicious. Chewy in the middle, crunchy on the edges, just how I like it," she said in conclusion. "No gluten, for Justin. Such a tasty treat."

While many people are struggling with lockdown, the model admitted during an Instagram Live on April 3 that she's been enjoying being quarantined with Bieber.

"I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule," she said. "I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy."

Judging from the couple's latest Facebook Watch episode and their loved-up body language throughout, that hasn't changed, so stay tuned to see more fun DIY and "how to" videos like Justin applying Hailey’s makeup and Hailey giving her boo a facial in the coming weeks — and, if you're brave enough — give her butter baking hack a try.