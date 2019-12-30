It's been one year since Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan's split made headlines, and tea about their relatively friendly breakup may be close to spilling. It seems Steinfeld has been hard at work on new music, and she may be using Horan as a muse post-split. Fans are completely convinced that Hailee Steinfeld's new song "Wrong Direction" will shade Niall Horan.

If you're unfamiliar with Steinfeld and Horan's previous romance, here's a quick recap: The couple was first linked in early 2018, but kept a low profile and never spoke out publicly about their relationship. In fact, a steamy PDA-filled outing in August 2018 was the only confirmation fans got that they were romantically linked. Fast forward to December 2018, and Steinfeld and Horan had reportedly broken up, but there was no bad blood.

“They split months ago,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

So on Sunday, Dec. 29, when Steinfeld teased a new tune titled "Wrong Direction," Twitter users quickly pointed out that it is *likely* a song about Horan, aka, a former One Direction member.

Steinfeld teased the song on Twitter with a simple photo of the song's title in handwriting, and revealed it'll drop on Jan. 1. Cue the fan reactions and theories.

Fans also flooded the comments section of Steinfeld's Instagram announcement about "Wrong Direction," with many pointing out that it has to be about Horan.

Steinfeld previously denied speculation she shaded Horan after she posted a series of quotes about dating narcissists in January 2019. "No hidden messages my loves," Steinfeld explained. "Just reposted an interesting read that I’m sure some of y’all can relate to. Nothing but love!"

Since their split, Horan has dropped two breakup ballads, "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Put A Little Love On Me." Though Horan has never confirmed who they were about, the woman in his music video for "Put A Little Love On Me" certainly resembles Steinfeld. Take a look for yourself below.

NiallHoranVEVO on YouTube

While practically nothing is known about Horan and Steinfeld's split, that could possibly change on Wednesday, Jan. 1. when "Wrong Direction" is released.