Hailee Steinfeld has recently come under fire for posting some negative quotes about narcissists and relationships on her Instagram Story. After Steinfeld reposted a quote about resolving not to date narcissists in 2019 to her Instagram Story, fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that she was referring to her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan. But Steinfeld has a few words for fans who think she’s talking about Horan. Hailee Steinfeld’s response to accusations she shaded Niall Horan is really positive and all about love.

So, before I get into how she responded to these accusations, let’s go back to the beginning. On Wednesday, Jan. 2, Steinfeld took to her Instagram to share a quote from Julia Michaels that read, “New Years resolution: No more dating narcissists.” Steinfeld then added her own commentary with, “God bless you @juliamichaels. Preach it.”

The 22-year-old star then reposted several quotes about dating narcissists including, “narcissists are masters of manipulation” who apparently “believe they’re entitled to every shred of their partner’s attention, so they label anything else as ‘selfish.’”

That, of course, raised more than a few eyebrows especially because Steinfeld just broke up with Horan last month. Naturally, fans assumed that Steinfeld was referring to her most recent relationship, which makes sense. But amid the accusations, Steinfeld has reassured fans that she didn’t intend to shade Horan at all and that she was merely sharing a message that she thought fans could benefit from.

“No hidden messages my loves. Just reposted an interesting read that I’m sure some of y’all can relate to. Nothing but love!” Steinfeld wrote on Twitter. She then screen shot her post and added it to her Instagram Story.

So, I guess that means Steinfeld’s posts weren’t about Horan after all. In any case, here’s a look at some of what she posted to her Instagram Story:

Instagram/Hailee Steinfeld

And here’s the response she addressed to fans on Twitter:

Though Steinfeld and Horan never publicly acknowledged they were dating, they were romantically linked to each other for nearly a year. The two reportedly started dating in early 2018 and officially called it quits in December. According to a Dec. 13 report from Us Weekly, the two stars actually split months before the news went public.

“They split months ago,” a source for Us Weekly explained at the time. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

If that source for Us Weekly is to be believed, then it seems like Horan and Steinfeld ended their relationship on a positive note. I don’t see why Steinfeld would rehash any of their personal drama for social media, especially considering how intensely private she seems to be.

Steinfeld even said as much in a January 2018 interview with Us Weekly in which she addressed rumors that she was dating Horan at the time.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she said at the time.

At the end of the day, whatever happened between Steinfeld and Horan is for them to know.