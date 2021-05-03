None of the franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more surreal than Guardians of the Galaxy. The series that made both a swearing raccoon and a talking tree into household names was a lock for a complete trilogy until outside forces derailed it. But you can't keep a good series to only two films, and it wasn't long until the series was back on track. In even better news, the third (and possibly final) installment for the franchise, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, officially has a release date and a brand new logo.

When Guardians was initially released in 2014, the Phase 2 entry seemed like the most significant swing of the MCU to date. It proved that Marvel did have a Midas touch, bringing in a whopping $773 million worldwide. Director James Gunn's sequel, GOTG Vol. 2, did similarly well. It wasn't long before Vol. 3 was slated to open Phase 4.

Unfortunately, some bumps in the road (namely, offensive old tweets from Gunn, which he has since apologized for) caused the third film in the franchise to be put on hold. However, the film is back up and running now and slated for a Phase Four release.

Let's run down everything fans news to know about the new movie:

'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Trailer Even since Gunn returned to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans have been eagerly waiting for the first footage from filming. There's nothing yet, and filming isn't slated to begin until late 2021. But fans did get their first look at the new artwork for the title as part of Marvel's Celebration of Movies trailer, which premiered on May 3.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Cast Marvel All of the Guardians of the Galaxy's leading ensemble are expected to return for Vol. 3. That includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. The MCU killed off Zoe Saldana's Gamora in this universe in Avengers: Infinity War. But a version from the past came through the wormhole with Thanos, and it seemed at the end of Avengers: Endgame, she was here to stay. On the other hand, Michael Rooker was killed off as Yondu and likely will not be back for the third film. Sean Gunn may step up as his second in command, Kraglin Obfonteri, or perhaps Sylvester Stallone as Yondu's main rival, Stakar Ogord. Fans are also hoping Elizabeth Debicki will return as Ayesha, but that has not been confirmed.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Plot Marvel While Gunn has confirmed the script is finished for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there are no details about it, nor is there a synopsis. That said, rumor has it most of the leading GOTG Vol. 3 ensemble appears in the next Thor movie, Love and Thunder. Although little is known about their appearance, it may be that the events of Thor will set up GOTG Vol. 3. Also, fans should note it has been confirmed that there will be a GOTG Holiday Special that follows Vol. 3, slated for December 2023. That suggests that whatever happens, the team will live to see an Earth holiday.