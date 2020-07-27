The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor franchise is a perfect illustration of how the MCU's success works. The original concept played the character seriously, faithful to the comics. But then Taika Waititi came in and gave Thor the dose of humor it desperately needed. Recognizing the path to success lay in comedy, Marvel awarded the franchise an initially unplanned fourth installment, creating one of the most anticipated Phase IV films yet. These Thor: Love and Thunder cast and plot details will get fans excited that Marvel was willing to change horses midstream and go with what worked.

It's not that the original Thor film was bad, per se. (Though the follow-up, Thor: The Dark World, is currently considered to be the worst of the MCU films so far.) It's just that most people looked at Chris Hemsworth and saw the standard Hollywood hero. It wasn't until his turn in Ghostbusters that anyone realized Hemsworth's real gift is comedy. Pairing him with Waititi's radical take on the Marvel material resulted in an unexpected hit, giving the character (and franchise) new life.

That's why fans are confident that whatever is coming in Love & Thunder, it will be a fun watch. In an interview with BBC News, Waititi said the script for the film is coming along "really good" and revealed the movie will be "very romantic." But whatever else Waititi and Hemsworth do, rest assured, it's going to be funny.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' Teaser Marvel No official teaser has been released yet for Thor: Love & Thunder, and for a good reason, since filming hasn't started yet. According to an Instagram live with Natalie Portman, the plan is to begin principal photography at the beginning of 2021, in Australia. Still, the title card is here, and it gives an old-school 1980s vibe to the film, one that's all the fun of an old Conan movie, with the joy of a Marvel film.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' Cast So far, the cast of Love & Thunder has confirmed four leading roles: Hemsworth returns as Thor

Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie

Portman will come back after sitting out from Thor: Ragnarok as Jane Foster, who has become Lady Thor

Christian Bale has been cast as the yet-unknown primary villain Also, Waititi is expected to reprise his role as Korg, but that's as far as supporting returnees go. Neither Loki (Tom Hiddleston) nor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has been confirmed to return. Hiddleston has his own Loki spinoff to anchor at Disney+, and rumors have been swirling about a Hulk-based spinoff, so they may not be available. Fan-favorites like Sif are also unconfirmed at this time.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' Plot Details Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The photo of Portman holding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, says it all. The fourth (and most likely final) Thor outing will bring Portman back as Jane Foster, but with a twist. The earth-bound love interest from the first two Thor movies has become Lady Thor, a superhero in her own right. Though there has been no confirmation one way or another, most fans suspect this story will be pulled from the 2014-2015 Thor run and followed by 2015's The Mighty Thor. But fans should be warned: Even though this run of titles is a fantastic story, it's also sadder than one might expect. In them, Jane is dying of incurable cancer, which causes her to gain this power, so prepare to sob if the movie follows this story.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' Theories Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's anyone's guess how much (or how little) of The Mighty Thor Waititi will pull from filling out the story. Though Portman has never openly bad-mouthed her time in the first Thor films, it was generally understood she disliked them because her character was given so little to do. Whatever this film has in store, most audiences assume Jane Foster will be front and center, and Portman will have a role worth sinking her teeth into. Also, there's the Thompson angle. Marvel has confirmed Valkyrie's character will be far more openly LGBTQ+ onscreen than she previously was, and will have a relationship storyline. Whether that's with Foster or with somebody else is a matter of speculation.