As much as starting my day with a coffee and doughnuts in hand is of the utmost importance, I'll admit that there are one too many times when I hit the snooze button and don't have time for a Dunkin' run. If making time for a DD visit is a very real ~struggle~ that you can totally relate to, Grubhub's Dunkin' Delivers launch will be a lifesaver for all those busy mornings when you don't won't to leave your home or you don't have time to fuel up before heading to the office. Here's how to try out the service, and get in on free delivery and a free bike while you're at it.

On Monday, June 17, Grubhub announced that it would be teaming up with Dunkin' to deliver the bites and sips you know and love from the chain straight to your home, work, your BFF's doorstep, or anywhere else you might want to receive your order, according to press materials.

While the Dunkin’ Delivers service will eventually be rolled out nationwide, it'll initially only be available at Dunkin' locations throughout New York City through the Seamless app. According to press materials, the company is planning to expand to other key markets like Boston and Philadelphia in the coming months.

The bad news? If you aren't located in the Big Apple, you'll have to wait a little longer to get your Cold Brew and Munchkins delivered to your doorstep. The good news? If you do happen to live in New York City, you can score some great perks with the launch of the service through Grubhub's Seamless app.

For one week from Monday, June 24 through Sunday, June 30, Dunkin' is helping you fuel up on the cheap by waiving all delivery fees on Seamless orders. One thing to keep in mind: Small order fees may apply if you order less than $10 worth of goodies, so I'd go in on an order with coworkers or friends if you just want something small. If you want to try out the delivery program and see if it's to your liking, this is basically the best time to do it, as you'll be paying the same price for your coffee and bites as if you'd gone to a physical Dunkin' location.

In addition to free delivery, you could also walk away with a sweet ride with a limited-edition bike sweepstake. According to the fine print, anyone who lives in the metro New York area can enter to win "an exclusive, tricked out Dunkin’ bicycle designed with its iconic orange and pink colors" from now through June 23. To throw your name into the ring, you can either order something from Dunkin’ through Grubhub or Seamless using the promo code DUNKINBIKE, or you can enter SurveyMonkey Entry and fill out all the required information.

Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin’ U.S., said in a press release:

Keeping Americans energized with the coffee and food they crave, wherever and whenever they want, is what our guests expect from Dunkin’. By partnering with Grubhub, Dunkin’ will be there for more people even when they’re staying at home or are busy at work.

While free delivery on your order won't be available until the week of Monday, June 24, you can start running your mornings on Dunkin' by entering to win the DD-themed bike now. May the odds be in your favor, because who wouldn't want to ride through the city on this head-turning machine?