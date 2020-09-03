Griffin Johnson is finally addressing his breakup with Dixie D'Amelio. While D'Amelio and Johnson seemed like a picture perfect couple when they were dating in June, just weeks later in July, rumors claiming Johnson cheated hit the internet. The two confirmed they parted ways on Aug. 3, and it appears D'Amelio is now moving on with someone new. Unfortunately, moving on has come with an onslaught of slut-shaming comments being thrown her way. Despite their messy split, Johnson is defending his ex through it all. Griffin Johnson's response to haters slut-shaming Dixie D'Amelio was well said.

The comments in question arrived after D'Amelio was seen getting cozy with Sway House member Noah Beck in an Aug. 30 video captured by The Hollywood Fix. Many fans felt D'Amelio had moved on too quickly, and shaded her for doing so. But when the outlet caught up with Johnson soon after, the TikTok star insisted the internet is being "too hard" on his ex.

"That's just out of hand," he told the camera. "You know I can't get dragged into it but that's just stupid. I'm not here for it... not here for it."

You can see Johnson address the slut-shaming comments below.

Johnson also shared a lengthy apology to D'Amelio about how their relationship's ended on Twitter on Sept. 1. "Here’s some of my thoughts/words put into a short summary," he said before delving into an explanation.

“People have been asking me for a long time to make an apology, but I honestly didn't saying anything until now to limit press & attention outside the TikTok community in hopes it would die down," he wrote. “Sadly, it’s been over a month now and if anything, it has gotten worse so I want to end this. Our relationship was put out into the public out of our control and I have been taking the heat ever since. It was far from perfect on both sides as everyone has seen in the past week. You can hate me all you want but respect Dixie and her decisions as I want nothing but the best for her moving forward."

Johnson seemed to allude to having done wrong in his relationship with D'Amelio, but didn't go into details. "I am sorry to everyone that followed me before and I disappointed as I’m not always proud of my decisions,” he said. “Most importantly, I want to publicly apologize to Dixie for the hurt that I have caused. I am human, I am not proud of some of my choices, but will keep it real with everyone that follows me. I just want to cut the bullsh*t and let everyone know my thoughts and know that I am sorry."

They may not be together, or even close, but Johnson definitely still has D'Amelio's back.