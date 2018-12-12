Earlier today, Google released its annual Year in Search Data, which takes trillions of searches across news, film, entertainment, food, sports and more, and breaks them down into easily comprehendible and clear-cut lists. Google's top trending searches for fashion in 2018 are among that information and trust me, they're pretty interesting. Whether you're a data nerd or simply want to know whether or not the general public's most pressing fashion inquiries this year lined up with your own, I guarantee they'll both entertain and surprise you.

While the Year in Search Data analyzes and aggregates data based on trending searches made all around the world, the below information was taken from searches made within the United States, specifically. Fashion interests here will be vastly different than fashion interests in say, Mumbai, seeing as trends, style icons, brands, et cetera vary by location. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

In terms of general fashion-related searches, decade-specific inquiries ruled supreme. Considering that throwback style of some sort seems to trend every single season (the '90s have literally been in-style since the '90s), this shouldn't really come as a surprise. The '80s and 2000s were also huge inspirations to a slew of high-fashion brands and designers (including Marc Jacobs and Saint Laurent) for their spring and fall collections this year, so it makes sense that the decades would trickle down to mainstream searches. Also notable on the list is the fact that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were among the most popular fashion searches. Clearly, people are infatuated with royal style — seeing how chic both duchesses dress on the daily, it's easy to understand why. Check out the full list below.

Google's top trending fashion-related searches of 2018:

1. 1980s fashion

2. Grunge style

3. 1990s fashion

4. 2000s fashion

5. Meghan Markle

6. Men's fashion

7. Harajuku fashion

8. Hipster style

9. Kate Middleton

10. 1980s mens fashion

The list of top trending fashion brands, specifically, was actually incredibly shocking for one main reason. Fashion Nova, of all brands, earned the number one spot, above high-brow labels like Louis Vuitton, Versace, Givenchy, and more. There is absolutely no denying that this is likely due to the fact that Cardi B, one of the biggest breakout artists of 2018, is a huge fan of Fashion Nova. She's taken to Instagram on countless occasions to express her love for the fast-fashion retailer's trendy designs and low prices, and even collaborated on a collection with the brand. When it became shoppable, it sold out in hours. To see the six other brands Fashion Nova beat out, peep the list below.

Google's top trending fashion brands of 2018:

1. Fashion Nova

2. Louis Vuitton

3. Versace

4. Givenchy

5. Gucci

6. Alexander McQueen

7. Dolce & Gabbana

8. Fashionphile

9. Dior

10. Moschino

So, what's the takeaway from all of this interesting data? All things throwback are eternally in, people are obsessed with what British royals wear, and Cardi B is basically one of the most powerful women in the world. Period. Sound about right to you?