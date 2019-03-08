There are a number of ways you can celebrate International Women's Day. Maybe you're planning to round up your best girls for a celebratory dinner, or maybe you'll spend the day reading some of the your favorite books written by inspiring women. Regardless of what you end up doing, definitely take a moment of your time to check out Google's International Women's Day 2019 Doodle. It showcases several quotes from incredibly inspiring and worldly women.

For 24 hours starting at midnight (local time) on March 8, 2019, Google is celebrating International Women’s Day with an interactive Doodle slideshow, per the company. When you get to Google's homepage, you'll see a slide show that enables you to click through a series of gorgeous images. According to Google's blog post, each inspiring quote is from by various feminists from across the globe, promoting the message of women empowering women. Each have made stellar contributions to the international feminist movement over the last several years.

According to Google's blog post, the slideshow Doodle was created by a team of all-female typographic artists from around the world. And since many of the quotes come from women from other countries, many of the quotes are translated. Needless to say, it required a lot of time and hard work, but it came together quite nicely.

Indian paper typographer and illustrator Sabeena Karnik created the two designs below.

The first quote is attributed to 36-year-old Indian boxer Mary Kom, according to Google's blog post. Kom is a six-time world champion, and as of Jan. 14, 2019, she is the No. 1 boxer in the AIBA (International Boxing Association) 45-48 kilogram category, per the Boxing Federation Twitter account. Her quote translated to English reads:

Do not say you are weak, because you are a woman.

The second quote illustrated by Karnik evokes the triumph of overcoming major hurdles. This quote from NL Beno Zephine, a 28-year-old Indian diplomat, speaks to striving for victory. Translated to English, her quote reads:

We are too precious to let disappointments enter our minds.

In 2015, Zephine won a position in the IFS (Indian Foreign Service), and she became the first person with "100 percent visual impairment" to join the country's administrative diplomatic civil service in its 69 year history, per The Times of India.

New York-based Polish graphic designer Zuzanna Rogatty illustrated the design for Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie's quote, aiming to evoke its vibrance and energy through her drawing. Adichie, who won a McArthur Foundation fellowship in 2008, per Encyclopedia Brittanica, is known for her works such as Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah. Her inspiring words are very fitting for International Women's Day.

I matter. I matter equally. Not 'if only', not 'as long as'. I matter. Full stop.

The two illustrations below, according to Google's blog post, were illustrated by Brazilian type artist Cyla Costa.

Costa interpreted the below Clarice Lispector quote as a simple yet powerful sentence representing overcoming challenges and self-reflection, and translated to English, it reads:

I am stronger than myself.

Lispector was a Brazilian novelist who gained notoriety for her short stories, like her collection called Laços de família, which translates from Portuguese to English as Family Ties. She died in 1977, per Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, who went by a pen name, George Sand, was a French novelist in the 1800s, per Encyclopedia Brittanica. When translated to English, her quote is about looking forward:

The future can awaken in a more beautiful way than the past.

She wrote about how "love could transcend obstacles of convention and class" in novels like La Mare au Diable (The Devil's Pool).

Emma Herwegh was a German writer and revolutionary activist. According to Forbes, she participated in the 1848 uprisings that kicked off the March Revolution. Her quote is about attaining freedom, which, when translated to English, reads:

Let nothing bind you in the world other than your highest inner truth.

German designer and lettering artist Rosa Kammermeier illustrated the quote below, aiming to depict meaningful images of freedom.

The two designs below were illustrated by Argentinian graphic designer Yai Salinas, who is currently based in Buenos Aires.

Frida Kahlo was a renowned Mexican artist. She was known for her profound self-portraits, and she is celebrated for her activism with regard to indigenous Mexican culture. Her famous quote, translated to English, reads:

Feet, what do I need them for if I have wings to fly?

Russian author Marina Tsvetaeva wrote poems, verse plays, and prose. According to Poetry Foundation, she is one of the most recognized 20th century Russian poets. Her quote, when translated to English, reads:

Wings are freedom only when they are wide open in flight. On one's back they are a heavy weight.

Mae Jemison was the first African American woman to go to space. She's also a physician, a Peace Corps volunteer, a teacher, and the president of two tech companies. Her quote, perfect for International Women's Day, reads:

Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations.

The drawing was created by British designer and illustrator Kate Forrester.

Millicent Fawcett was a British writer and suffragette in the late 1890s and early 1900s, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. She struggled against practically unanimous male opposition to gain political rights for women.

Her quote reads:

Courage calls to courage everywhere.

The corresponding artwork below was illustrated by Australian lettering artist Gemma O'Brien, who took inspiration to further expand upon the quote, saying: “One person gives another the courage to rise up. To speak out. To be vulnerable. To be strong. To speak truth. To be heard. To make change.”

The two works of art below were illustrated by Japanese graphic designer Hazuki Tamano.

San Mao was a bohemian Taiwanese travel writer born in China, according to Quartz. She craved adventure and depicted her adventures through her writing. Her quote, when translated to English, reads:

A person who has at least one dream has a reason to be strong.

Yoko Ono, famously married to John Lennon, is a Japanese conceptual artist and musician who became the first woman admitted to the philosophy program at Gakushūin University in Tokyo, per Encyclopedia Brittanica. She later moved to New York City to pursue writing and music.

Her quote, when translated to English, reads:

A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.

Tamano said she used the sky as inspiration for the piece, as it's one of Ono's recurring themes in her works.

Zaha Hadid was a British-Iraqi architect who was known for her radical deconstructivist designs. According to Architectural Digest, she created several well-known structures, and won a Pritzer Prize for her influential work.

Her quote, when translated to English, reads:

I really believe in the idea of the future.

The corresponding artowrk created by a women-owned design studio in Dubai called Abjad Design.

So if you're looking for a little inspiration on International Women's Day today, look no further than Google's homepage Doodle. It'll seriously get you thinking about the women involved with the international women's movement, and all they've accomplished. Cheers to all you ladies out there — you make me proud everyday.