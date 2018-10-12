For the most part, I pride myself on being a relatively creative person, with one exception: deciding on Halloween costumes. IMO, coming up with the absolute perfect Halloween costume can be one of the trickiest tasks in the world. It's so difficult to determine what'll be popular while also trying to avoid dressing exactly like 40 other people at your Halloween party, right? So, if you aren't entirely sure what you want to dress up as this year, Google's 10 most searched Halloween costumes in September 2018 were recently released on Friday, Oct. 12, and they might actually come in handy.

As you probably already know, Google happens to be one of the handiest tools in all the land. However, for Halloween costumes, Google can be both a blessing and a curse. While it might end up helping you find the greatest costume ever, it also probably showed that exact same costume to a lot of other people. But, you can always get creative with your own version of whatever it most popular. So, whether you want to look up the most popular costumes to dress just like your friends, or if you decide to put your own spin on a fan-favorite, Google's most-searched Halloween costumes on its "FRIGHTGEIST" website will show you over 100 of the most popular current costumes. You can check out the top 10 searches from September 2018 below.

1 Fortnite Amazon Fortnite Plush Cuddle Team Leader Costume, $49.99-$199, Amazon It's no surprise that so many people want to dress as Fortnite this year. The popular video game has been taking off since late 2017, per NBC News. The characters are recognizable to most gamers and fans, and if you think about it, there are so many characters, it's probably a pretty solid group costume.

2 Spider-Man Amazon Halloween Spiderman Costume, $43.99-$49.99, Amazon With so many generations of Spider-Man, the costume would appeal to kids and adults alike. So, the immense popularity of the costume kind of makes sense. Despite the fact that it'll be an extremely popular outfit on Oct. 31, it's well-loved by many — and you can't go wrong with a classic.

3 Unicorn Amazon Adult Unicorn Onesie, $16.99 - $27.99, Amazon A unicorn is the perfect Halloween costume, because everyone has different ideas of what a unicorn actually looks like. Searching for a unicorn costume can be a handy tool for finding inspiration, so it's kind of unlikely too many people will snag the same exact one.

4 Dinosaur Amazon T-Rex Inflatable Costume, $49.99, Amazon Dressing up as a T-Rex for Halloween is totally timeless, and these inflatable costumes are absolutely hilarious. It'll most definitely surprise your classmates, colleagues, and even your dog. No wonder it's so popular.

5 Witch Amazon Halloween Witch Costume, $25.99, Amazon Witch costumes provide room for you to get really creative, and — let's be real — it's a total classic. Dress it up with heels, or make it funky with green makeup. Seriously, the world is your oyster with this timeless costume.

6 Harley Quinn Amazon Harley Quinn Costume, $32.89 - $134.98, Amazon Even though Suicide Squad came out over two years ago, Harley Quinn is a fearless female icon. Her outfit in the movie was downright amazing, so it's no shocker that it remains a top Halloween costume.

7 Superhero Amazon Superhero Capes And Masks, $19.98, Amazon There are so many super heroes to choose from, and Halloween is a time to explore all of your costume options. Sometimes, picking just one can be hard. Searching "Super Hero" can result in a ton of possible ideas, and maybe you'll decide to be a hybrid of more than one. Super-Flash? Bat-Hulk? The mash-up combos are endless.

8 Pirate Amazon Pirate Costume, $35.21 - $71.99, Amazon Whether you decide to be Captain Jack Sparrow, Mr. Smee, or Captain Crunch, dressing as a pirate can go in a ton of different directions. It's kind of an ideal (and once again, a total classic) costume, if you want to put your own spin a tried-and-true favorite.

9 Rabbit Amazon Easter Rabbit Costume, $14.98 - $28.98, Amazon Again, dressing as a bunny leaves a lot of room for creativity, so it's no wonder that it was frequently searched. You can be the Easter bunny, a Playboy bunny, or, my favorite, Jessica Rabbit. There are so many options, and so little time.