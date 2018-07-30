Going To School In A Big City As A Small Town Girl, You'll Relate To These 8 Things
With the school year fast approaching, it's time to finally pack your bags and head off to the big city for your first year of college. If you're a small town girl, the transition from your charming hometown to the fast-paced city life can be a tad overwhelming as much as it is exciting. As someone who went from a little beach town in Florida to New York City for college, I can tell you first-hand that it's an adjustment, but you'll soon be thriving. Going to school in a big city will likely be some of the best years of your life.
Of course, the amount of people and skyscraper buildings are the first things you'll notice, but then there are things like the city noises and neon lights, a ton of delicious food options, and navigating the busy streets on your way to class. It's OK to feel overwhelmed during your welcome week escapades, because soon enough, your big city school life will start to feel like your new home. After some time, you might even be stopped by tourists asking for directions, and you'll feel like you're finally getting the hang of it all. (Though, deep down, all of us small town girls will still totally be on the same page when it comes to these eight things.)
1You'll Adjust To The Sounds Of The City
You used to fall asleep to the calming sounds of crickets and the wind in the trees. Now, the city will rock you to sleep with the sounds of taxi cabs, your neighbors chatting on their balconies, and construction. You'll definitely need to invest in a few ear plugs your first few weeks, but after a while, you'll be so used to the noises of the bustling city streets.
2You'll Be Overwhelmed And Excited About All The Amazing Food In One Place
You probably have your go-to spots in your hometown. There's that one diner all of your friends go to for chocolate milkshakes, the cafe you stopped at for breakfast sandwiches during high school, and maybe the one really fancy place you go to for special occasions. That was pretty much it, but in college, you'll be surrounded by a bunch of amazing restaurants just on one city block. You'll have to come with your appetite ready to explore, because you'll have a bucket list of spots you want to check out in just about no time.
3You'll Go From A Handful Of Friends To An Entire Squad
Growing up, you had your ride or die friends from grade school, all the way through graduation. It may have been a small crew, but you love them so much. Now, you'll be introduced to a ton of new people just within one week of college. It's a bit overwhelming trying to remember everyone's name, but eventually, you'll have an entire squad of friends.
4You'll Likely Get Lost From Time To Time
It's inevitable that you'll get lost, but that's the fun of being in the city; it's always an adventure. Looking back on it now, the few times I thought I was lost forever, I was actually only two blocks away from my dorm. Just remember to bring your phone with a good map and download some apps for public transportation. Pretty soon, everything will click into place, and you'll be the one getting stopped for directions.
5You'll Need To Get Thrifty With How You're Living
Back home, you could get a breakfast bagel with all the fixings and coffee for under five dollars. In the big city, that's how much just your latte costs. You'll soon realize that you need to get thrifty with your spending and come up with a smart budget plan.
6Your Weekend Plans Will Always Be Unique
Weekends at home were usually the same. You either went to the movies, your favorite restaurants, hung out at home, or went to the mall. You enjoyed your go-to hangouts, but now's the time to break away from that norm.
The city offers so many different events and activities, that your weekends will hardly ever be the same. One weekend, you could be going to a street fair downtown, and the next will be spent going to an outdoor movie in the park. The fun never stops.
7Sometimes, You'll Keep Your Excitement Toned Down In Front Of Your Friends
Seeing things like giant skyscrapers and shops dedicated solely to cookie dough, you'll constantly be amazed by the wonders of the city. You'll always be pumped up, but for the sake of not being labeled as the small town girl, you might tone down your reactions a bit in front of your friends. On the surface, you'll look calm, but internally, you'll be freaking TFO.
8You'll Find Little Areas That Feel Like Home
Getting homesick happens. The city can be very different from your hometown, but there are a few hidden gems that will feel just like your small town. For me, it was heading to a quiet area of Central Park or eating at a southern food restaurant. You'll also find those places around your city that'll give you a little glimpse into your small town, and they'll make you feel better on a hectic day at school.