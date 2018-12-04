Giphy's Top 10 GIFs Of 2018 Will Give You Flashbacks To All Of Your Funniest Convos
I don't know about you, but a majority of the conversations I have with people utilize a ton of GIFs. Whether I'm talking to friends or catching up with my family, I usually throw a GIF (or five) into the conversation. Why? Because sometimes, it's easier to get your point across with a moving image than with actual words. Not to mention, it's quicker, too. If you're someone who's used countless amounts of GIFs throughout the past year (like me), then you might be curious about Giphy's Top 10 GIFs of 2018. Once you start scrolling through them, you'll probably get flashbacks to all of the hilarious conversations you've had within the past 12 months.
Let's take it from the top. In honor of the upcoming new year, Giphy recently posted its Year in Review for 2018, and the GIFs included in the website's roundups will make you feel so nostalgic. The company's Year in Review categories are as followed:
- Top 10 Music GIFs of 2018
- Top 10 Reaction GIFs of 2018
- Top 10 Late Night TV GIFs of 2018
- Top 10 Stickers of 2018
- Top 10 Sports GIFs of 2018
- Top 10 Movie GIFs of 2018
- Top 10 TV GIFs of 2018
- Reaction GIFs That Almost Made the Top 10 of 2018
Phew, OK. That's a lot of GIFs. One category that isn't mentioned above is the Top 10 GIFs of 2018, which summarizes the most-used GIFs of the year. If you're curious about which animations won, take a look at the list below. I'll start with the GIF that came in last place, and end with the ultimate winner.
10DeAndre Hopkins' Nod Of Approval
This GIF of Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins, giving a nod of approval to the NFL referee reviewing his catch was pretty dang popular, per Giphy.
9The Cute Happy Birthday Cupcake
What's better than actually saying "Happy Birthday" to someone? Sending them a "Happy Birthday" GIF, duh. Apparently, people were really into this cute cupcake (reportedly illustrated by Leann Moffitt) in 2018.
8The Boss Dog That's Making It Rain
Apparently, Giphy made this too-cool-for-school GIF in collaboration with Best Friends Animal Society, and people loved it.
7The Retro & Romantic "Thinkin' Of You" Message
This adorable illustration, reportedly created by Josh Freydkis, was a go-to GIF for lovers across the web. I don't blame them, though. How could you resist that cute little smile?
6The New Year's Eve Vodka Bottle Illustration
Who wouldn't want to ring in the new year with a fun Absolut Vodka GIF? It's the best way to virtually "cheers" with your friends.
5The Little Birdie Getting Tons Of Love
Apparently, this animation by Jackie Chen helped lovers show their appreciation for one another throughout the year. How sweet!
4The Shattering New Year's Eve Champagne Glasses
According to Giphy, Hallmark eCards made this popular GIF to ring in 2018 — and people used the heck out of it to welcome the new year.
3The Dancing Gnome
Apparently, lots of people used this dancing gnome from Sherlock Gnomes to express how they were feeling this year.
2The Alkilados Getting Pumped
Those of you into pop music might know the Alkilados, whose GIF reportedly became popular during the FIFA World Cup in 2018, per Giphy. It'll definitely get you pumped, whether you're into soccer or not.
Now, it's time for the most popular GIF of 2018. Drumroll, please:
1Cardi B's "OKURRRRR" Moment From 'The Tonight Show'
As you could probably imagine, tons of people used Cardi B's iconic "OKURRRRR" GIF from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018. I know for a fact that I've used it a ton of times, so I'm definitely not surprised that it came in first place.
Now that you've taken a hilarious trip down memory lane, you can start looking for new GIFs to use in 2019. Hopefully your go-to choices make Giphy's Year in Review when next winter comes around.