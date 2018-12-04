I don't know about you, but a majority of the conversations I have with people utilize a ton of GIFs. Whether I'm talking to friends or catching up with my family, I usually throw a GIF (or five) into the conversation. Why? Because sometimes, it's easier to get your point across with a moving image than with actual words. Not to mention, it's quicker, too. If you're someone who's used countless amounts of GIFs throughout the past year (like me), then you might be curious about Giphy's Top 10 GIFs of 2018. Once you start scrolling through them, you'll probably get flashbacks to all of the hilarious conversations you've had within the past 12 months.

Let's take it from the top. In honor of the upcoming new year, Giphy recently posted its Year in Review for 2018, and the GIFs included in the website's roundups will make you feel so nostalgic. The company's Year in Review categories are as followed:

Top 10 Music GIFs of 2018

Top 10 Reaction GIFs of 2018

Top 10 Late Night TV GIFs of 2018

Top 10 Stickers of 2018

Top 10 Sports GIFs of 2018

Top 10 Movie GIFs of 2018

Top 10 TV GIFs of 2018

Reaction GIFs That Almost Made the Top 10 of 2018

Phew, OK. That's a lot of GIFs. One category that isn't mentioned above is the Top 10 GIFs of 2018, which summarizes the most-used GIFs of the year. If you're curious about which animations won, take a look at the list below. I'll start with the GIF that came in last place, and end with the ultimate winner.

10 DeAndre Hopkins' Nod Of Approval Giphy This GIF of Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins, giving a nod of approval to the NFL referee reviewing his catch was pretty dang popular, per Giphy.

9 The Cute Happy Birthday Cupcake Giphy What's better than actually saying "Happy Birthday" to someone? Sending them a "Happy Birthday" GIF, duh. Apparently, people were really into this cute cupcake (reportedly illustrated by Leann Moffitt) in 2018.

8 The Boss Dog That's Making It Rain Giphy Apparently, Giphy made this too-cool-for-school GIF in collaboration with Best Friends Animal Society, and people loved it.

7 The Retro & Romantic "Thinkin' Of You" Message Giphy This adorable illustration, reportedly created by Josh Freydkis, was a go-to GIF for lovers across the web. I don't blame them, though. How could you resist that cute little smile?

6 The New Year's Eve Vodka Bottle Illustration Giphy Who wouldn't want to ring in the new year with a fun Absolut Vodka GIF? It's the best way to virtually "cheers" with your friends.

5 The Little Birdie Getting Tons Of Love Giphy Apparently, this animation by Jackie Chen helped lovers show their appreciation for one another throughout the year. How sweet!

4 The Shattering New Year's Eve Champagne Glasses Giphy According to Giphy, Hallmark eCards made this popular GIF to ring in 2018 — and people used the heck out of it to welcome the new year.

3 The Dancing Gnome Giphy Apparently, lots of people used this dancing gnome from Sherlock Gnomes to express how they were feeling this year.

2 The Alkilados Getting Pumped Giphy Those of you into pop music might know the Alkilados, whose GIF reportedly became popular during the FIFA World Cup in 2018, per Giphy. It'll definitely get you pumped, whether you're into soccer or not. Now, it's time for the most popular GIF of 2018. Drumroll, please: Giphy