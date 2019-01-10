Gina Rodriguez's Quotes About Joe LoCicero In Her 'Cosmopolitan' Interview Are Too Cute

Gina Rodriguez is many things. She's smart, talented, brave, gorgeous, and so much more. She's also very much in love! While her relationship with her fiancé obviously doesn't define her, it's also nice to know that the superstar actress and activist has found someone who makes her happy. Truly, Gina Rodriguez's quotes about Joe LoCicero in her Cosmopolitan interview will show you just how much these two belong together. They're the epitome of #relationshipgoals, not to mention they look absolutely gorgeous together. Rodriguez, who stars in the upcoming film Miss Bala and graces the February 2019 cover of Cosmopolitan, opened up to the magazine about many things, but perhaps one of the sweetest moments of the interview came when the 34-year-old spoke about her relationship with her fiancé.

Rodriguez and LoCicero first started dating back in August 2016, when LoCicero landed a role in Jane The Virgin as a stripper. Things heated up between the two, and they made their red carpet debut just a few months later at the Marie Claire Young Women's Honors awards show in November, according to Entertainment Tonight. Since then, they've been going steady and are currently engaged. Rodriguez confirmed the happy news in August 2018, according to People.

During her interview with Cosmopolitan, Rodriguez talked about the progression of her career, saying that as a performer, "you have to quite literally bury your life." Later in the interview, she mentioned that even though filming Jane the Virgin has been a dream come true for her, she realized that there are several things about being a public figure that she wasn't expecting. "Like you don't have any more friends. You never go out to eat. You never see your family, your boyfriend, girlfriend, or whatever you have..." she said. But regardless of how much time they actually do get to spend together, it seems like Rodriguez's relationship with LoCicero is only getting stronger, especially if her quotes about him are any indication. It sounds like theirs is a sweet, supportive, and equal relationship. What more could you ask for?

She never has to dim her light. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dating Joe was a new experience for me because I put myself first. For so long, I put every man in front of me. As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner! And the man has to be the more powerful one. It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn’t want me to dim my light for his ego. No one should have to compromise their self worth for a relationship, and Rodriguez makes it abundantly clear that she has never had to do that with LoCicero.

They're equals. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He was like, 'I just want you for 15 more minutes.' It made me cry. I was like, 'Fuck, yeah. Get rid of the clutter! Thank you, baby.' And he puts the seat down, and sometimes I leave the seat up for him. In her interview, Rodriguez also talked about her anxiety and panic attacks. She explained that it helped her feel better to live in a neat and tidy space, and that she would often take the time to clean after work. But one day, she came home and her bae had taken care of the cleaning for her so they could have more time together. Here, Rodriguez paints a perfect picture of what relationships should be: Helping each other out, taking equal responsibility for household chores, and knowing when the other could use a break.