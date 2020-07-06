Gigi Hadid is already stepping into protective-mom mode — and for good reason. The supermodel, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik later this year, hasn't shied away from working virtually during her pregnancy while quarantined at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That means fans have gotten a few glimpses at the glowing mom-to-be's face, but she's also kept her baby bump private because, well, that's her choice. Gigi Hadid's response to rumors she was disguising her pregnancy is straight to the point.

News of Hadid's pregnancy broke in April, and it didn't take long for her to confirm the news and gush over her growing family with Malik. "We wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support," she exclaimed during a remote interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 30.

Since then, fans have flooded Hadid with questions about how she hid her pregnancy from the public for so long, to which the model has been generous on answering... because she wasn't exactly hiding anything. During an Instagram Live on June 24, one fan asked Hadid how her "tummy" was still so small this far along in her pregnancy.

"This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion," Hadid replied, adding the laughing emoji. "From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best! x"

While it seems her answer was pretty straight forward, days later Hadid caught wind of a British Vogue story about her fashion choices. "@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy," British Vogue tweeted alongside their story.

The wording of the tweet didn't sit well with Hadid, who hit back in a tweet of her own on Saturday, July 4.

"Disguise ....?" she asked with the confused emoji. "I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

Hadid added: "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones."

Hadid is most definitely not trying to hide her pregnancy, in fact, she's embracing it in the way that feels most right and natural to her.