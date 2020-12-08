Gigi Hadid has spent a good chunk of her year perfecting her and Zayn Malik's New York City home. Earlier this year, Hadid and Malik spent most of their time quarantined at the model's family farm in Pennsylvania as they awaited the arrival of their daughter and got everything ready. Now that they are settled in, more pictures are starting to surface of the uniquely decorated home, like these photos of Gigi Hadid's nursery that will leave you boho dreaming.

Hadid confirmed news of her pregnancy during a late night talk show appearance on April 30, and weeks later was showing off her fresh New York City digs. "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot," Hadid wrote alongside a handful of Instagram pictures on July 25. "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy."

Now, less than three months after she and Malik announced the birth of their daughter on Sept. 23, Hadid is giving fans an intimate look at how they decorated the newborn's nursery. Check out all the adorable photos below.

Proud Mama Moment

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Hadid took her fans on a journey which included a photo she snapped of herself in the baby's mirror the night before she went into labor.

A Safe Space

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Baby Malik's orange wall is adorned with dove figurines, while her changing pad sits on top of a statement dresser. Hadid shared: "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head."

A Cozy Corner

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid on Instagram

The baby has a variety of stuffed animals situated on a comfy bench that she, Hadid, and Malik will all likely be spending a lot of time reading on together. Above the bench, floating shelves with photos and animals are perfectly placed.

Already a Bookworm

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid on Instagram

One full wall is dedicated to book storage. The reading material ranges from Barney classics to sweet books such as "Mommy & Me" and "Daddy & Me."

Sleeping Beauty

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Hadid and Malik chose a brown crib with a white canopy for their little girl.